Worthington Steel (WS) Price Target Increased by 13.89% to 41.82

The average one-year price target for Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) has been revised to $41.82 / share. This is an increase of 13.89% from the prior estimate of $36.72 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $43.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.11% from the latest reported closing price of $36.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 462 funds or institutions reporting positions in Worthington Steel. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WS is 0.08%, an increase of 0.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.25% to 34,047K shares. The put/call ratio of WS is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,086K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,164K shares , representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WS by 12.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,231K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,190K shares , representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WS by 8.73% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 970K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares , representing an increase of 87.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WS by 545.96% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 930K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 949K shares , representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WS by 8.10% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 823K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 872K shares , representing a decrease of 5.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WS by 12.28% over the last quarter.

