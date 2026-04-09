Worthington Steel (WS) Price Target Decreased by 19.15% to 38.76

The average one-year price target for Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) has been revised to $38.76 / share. This is a decrease of 19.15% from the prior estimate of $47.94 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $39.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.67% from the latest reported closing price of $33.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 236 funds or institutions reporting positions in Worthington Steel. This is an decrease of 224 owner(s) or 48.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WS is 0.02%, an increase of 73.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.19% to 26,430K shares. The put/call ratio of WS is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 1,015K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 970K shares , representing an increase of 4.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WS by 0.03% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 812K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 710K shares , representing an increase of 12.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WS by 26.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 775K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 786K shares , representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WS by 42.04% over the last quarter.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 530K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 513K shares , representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WS by 1.17% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 486K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 610K shares , representing a decrease of 25.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WS by 10.25% over the last quarter.

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