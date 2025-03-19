WORTHINGTON STEEL Earnings Results: $WS Reports Quarterly Earnings

WORTHINGTON STEEL ($WS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.35 per share, missing estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $687,400,000, missing estimates of $732,742,000 by $-45,342,000.
WORTHINGTON STEEL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of WORTHINGTON STEEL stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,311,780 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,740,839
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 709,739 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,138,223
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 550,181 shares (+14.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,506,759
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 244,499 shares (-38.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,779,958
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 188,118 shares (-7.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,985,914
- LIDO ADVISORS, LLC added 180,853 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,754,742
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 163,014 shares (-79.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,187,105
