Worthington Steel Board Director Sells 2500 Shares Amid Major Acquisition

Jon J. Bowsher purchased 2,500 shares for a transaction value of ~$100,375 on Feb. 3, 2026.

The acquisition increased Bowsher's direct holdings by 16.24%, raising his position from 15,393 to 17,893 shares.

On Feb. 3, 2026, Jon J. Bowsher, Director of Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS), acquired 2,500 shares of common stock in an open-market purchase, as reported in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Metric Value Shares traded (direct) 2,500 Transaction value ~$100,375 Post-transaction shares (direct) 17,893 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$794,628

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($40.15); post-transaction value based on Feb. 3, 2026 market close ($794,628.13).

What proportion of Jon J. Bowsher's direct holdings did this purchase represent?

The acquisition increased Bowsher's direct ownership by 16.24%, moving his stake from 15,393 to 17,893 shares.

The acquisition increased Bowsher's direct ownership by 16.24%, moving his stake from 15,393 to 17,893 shares. Were any indirect or derivative instruments involved in this transaction?

No, the filing exclusively reflects direct ownership, with no participation by trusts, LLCs, or options.

No, the filing exclusively reflects direct ownership, with no participation by trusts, LLCs, or options. How does the transaction's pricing compare to the market on the day of purchase?

Post-transaction, the weighted average purchase price was $40.15 per share, which was below the market open and close prices on Feb. 3, 2026.

Post-transaction, the weighted average purchase price was $40.15 per share, which was below the market open and close prices on Feb. 3, 2026. What is the immediate impact on Bowsher's overall equity exposure in Worthington Steel?

Post-transaction, Bowsher's direct holdings are valued at approximately $794,628.13, representing 0.0352% of the company's shares outstanding as of Feb. 3, 2026.

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.27B Net income (TTM) $125.10M Dividend yield 1.54% 1-year price change (as of Feb. 28, 2026) 48.59%

Worthington Steel operates as a steel processor in North America, offering carbon flat-rolled steel, tailor-welded blanks, electrical steel laminations, and aluminum tailor-welded blanks. The company serves automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy sectors across North America by supplying a variety of steel products.

What this transaction means for investors

Worthington Steel is nearing closer to completion of its acquisition deal with German steel producer Kloeckner & Co. In mid-February 2026, the board members of Kloeckner gave their approval of the proposed deal, which is expected to be finalized by the second half of 2026.

Worthington is expected to purchase the company for $2.4 billion, offering shareholders in the German stock market approximately $13 worth of cash per share. The deal is expected to make the combined entity the second-largest steel center in North America, as Kloeckner currently operates approximately 110 sites across North America and Europe.

With a strong value in steel processing and a key contributor to the automotive, construction, and tech sectors, Worthington Steel will become even more coveted, thanks to its greater resources and assets. The stock has remained consistent since its IPO in December 2023, with share prices rising every year since, and is already up 19% in 2026 (as of Feb. 28).

