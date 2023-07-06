Worthington Industries (WOR) Price Target Increased by 13.33% to 69.36

The average one-year price target for Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) has been revised to 69.36 / share. This is an increase of 13.33% from the prior estimate of 61.20 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 68.68 to a high of 71.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.20% from the latest reported closing price of 67.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 546 funds or institutions reporting positions in Worthington Industries. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WOR is 0.11%, an increase of 1.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.04% to 27,467K shares. The put/call ratio of WOR is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 1,581K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,739K shares, representing a decrease of 10.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOR by 1.78% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,429K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,749K shares, representing a decrease of 22.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOR by 3.68% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,280K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,356K shares, representing a decrease of 5.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOR by 1.47% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 981K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,155K shares, representing a decrease of 17.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOR by 2.51% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 935K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 936K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOR by 24.33% over the last quarter.

Worthington Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Worthington Industries is a leading industrial manufacturing company delivering innovative solutions to customers that span many industries including transportation, construction, industrial, agriculture, retail and energy. Worthington is North America's premier value-added steel processor and producer of laser welded products; and a leading global supplier of pressure cylinders and accessories for applications such as fuel storage, water systems, outdoor living, tools and celebrations. The Company's brands, primarily sold in retail stores, include Coleman®, Bernzomatic®, Balloon Time®, Mag Torch®, Well-X-Trol®, General®, Garden-Weasel®, Pactool International® and Hawkeye™. Worthington's WAVE joint venture with Armstrong is the North American leader in innovative ceiling solutions.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.