Worthington Industries (WOR) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Worthington Industries (WOR) closed the most recent trading day at $51.62, moving +0.25% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.39%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.19%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.59%.

The the stock of metal manufacturer has fallen by 17.19% in the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.08%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Worthington Industries in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on December 19, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.81, up 84.09% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.04 billion, showing a 11.96% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.60 per share and revenue of $4.9 billion. These totals would mark changes of -4.44% and -0.25%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Worthington Industries. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.9% upward. As of now, Worthington Industries holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Worthington Industries has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.19 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.52 of its industry.

The Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.