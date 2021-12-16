Markets
WOR

Worthington Industries Swings To Profit In Q2 - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Industrial manufacturing company Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) reported Thursday net earnings for the second quarter of $110.3 million or $2.15 per share, compared to a net loss of $74.0 million or $1.40 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net earnings for the quarter were $2.12 per share, compared to $0.95 per share last year.

Net sales for the quarter surged 69 percent to $1.23 billion from $731.1 million in the same quarter last year, primarily due to higher average direct selling prices in Steel Processing.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.72 per share on net sales of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WOR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular