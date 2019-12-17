Worthington Industries Q2 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) reported Tuesday that net earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 grew to $52.1 million or $0.93 per share from $34.0 million or $0.57 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net earnings for the current quarter benefited from a pre-tax gain of $23.1 million, or $0.33 per share, recorded in equity income related to the sale of the international operations of the WAVE joint venture.

Excluding the gain, adjusted net earnings for the quarter would have been $0.60 per share.

Net sales for the quarter declined 14 percent to $827.6 million from $958.2 million in the same quarter last year, primarily due to lower average direct selling prices due to a decline in the market price of steel and lower direct volume in Steel Processing.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.58 per share on net sales of $786.6 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"We delivered solid results for the quarter despite some market softness and challenging conditions in steel pricing," said John McConnell, Chairman and CEO.

Looking ahead, McConnell added, "We believe most of our markets should remain steady but do anticipate continued weakness in Europe and will remain focused on driving future improvement through solid execution of our strategies."

