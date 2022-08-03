Worthington Industries' (NYSE:WOR) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.31 on the 29th of September, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 2.5%, which is below the industry average.

Worthington Industries' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Based on the last payment, Worthington Industries was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

EPS is set to fall by 29.2% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 22%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

NYSE:WOR Historic Dividend August 3rd 2022

Worthington Industries Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.48 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.24. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 10.0% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that Worthington Industries has been growing its earnings per share at 19% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Worthington Industries' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Our Thoughts On Worthington Industries' Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 5 warning signs for Worthington Industries you should be aware of, and 3 of them shouldn't be ignored. Is Worthington Industries not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

