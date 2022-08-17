Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.31

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 29th of September to $0.31. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 2.2%, which is below the industry average.

Worthington Industries' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Worthington Industries is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

EPS is set to fall by 29.2% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 23%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future. NYSE:WOR Historic Dividend August 17th 2022

Worthington Industries Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.48 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.24. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 10.0% over that duration. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Worthington Industries has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 19% per annum. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Our Thoughts On Worthington Industries' Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 5 warning signs for Worthington Industries you should be aware of, and 3 of them can't be ignored. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.