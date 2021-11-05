Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) so let's look a bit deeper.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Worthington Industries is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$380m ÷ (US$3.5b - US$864m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2021).

So, Worthington Industries has an ROCE of 14%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 14%.

NYSE:WOR Return on Capital Employed November 5th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Worthington Industries' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Worthington Industries here for free.

What Can We Tell From Worthington Industries' ROCE Trend?

Worthington Industries is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 14%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 57% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Worthington Industries thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Worthington Industries can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Considering the stock has delivered 20% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

