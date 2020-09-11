Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WOR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.17% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $38.84, the dividend yield is 2.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WOR was $38.84, representing a -13.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.69 and a 101.45% increase over the 52 week low of $19.28.

WOR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ArcelorMittal (MT) and Nucor Corporation (NUE). WOR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.4. Zacks Investment Research reports WOR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -17.02%, compared to an industry average of -16.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WOR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to WOR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WOR as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (SLX)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SLX with an increase of 37.95% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WOR at 4.84%.

