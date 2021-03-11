Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WOR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WOR has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of WOR was $72.7, representing a 1.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $71.31 and a 277.07% increase over the 52 week low of $19.28.

WOR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ArcelorMittal (MT) and POSCO (PKX). WOR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.38. Zacks Investment Research reports WOR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 78.72%, compared to an industry average of 12.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WOR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WOR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WOR as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XME with an increase of 61.31% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WOR at 5.06%.

