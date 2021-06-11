Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WOR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $64.7, the dividend yield is 1.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WOR was $64.7, representing a -14.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $75.45 and a 104.62% increase over the 52 week low of $31.62.

WOR is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Boeing Company (BA) and Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT). WOR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.38. Zacks Investment Research reports WOR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 100.85%, compared to an industry average of 26.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WOR Dividend History page.

