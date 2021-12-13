Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WOR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WOR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $51.4, the dividend yield is 2.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WOR was $51.4, representing a -31.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $75.45 and a 8.37% increase over the 52 week low of $47.43.

WOR is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Boeing Company (BA) and General Electric Company (GE). WOR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.57. Zacks Investment Research reports WOR's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 3.45%, compared to an industry average of 13.7%.

