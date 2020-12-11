Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WOR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.17% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $53.41, the dividend yield is 1.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WOR was $53.41, representing a -5.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.43 and a 177.02% increase over the 52 week low of $19.28.

WOR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ArcelorMittal (MT) and POSCO (PKX). WOR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.71. Zacks Investment Research reports WOR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 27.66%, compared to an industry average of -11.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WOR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WOR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WOR as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (SLX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SLX with an increase of 57.52% over the last 100 days. XME has the highest percent weighting of WOR at 4.55%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.