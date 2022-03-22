Worthington Industries Inc. Reveals Retreat In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $56.34 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $67.61 million, or $1.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 81.5% to $1.378 billion from $759.11 million last year.

Worthington Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $56.34 Mln. vs. $67.61 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.11 vs. $1.27 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.378 Bln vs. $759.11 Mln last year.

