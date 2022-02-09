Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) insiders sold US$8.4m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

The fact that multiple Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Worthington Industries

The Lead Independent Director, John Blystone, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.5m worth of shares at a price of US$71.18 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$54.17. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Worthington Industries insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:WOR Insider Trading Volume February 9th 2022

Insider Ownership of Worthington Industries

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Worthington Industries insiders own about US$1.0b worth of shares (which is 37% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Worthington Industries Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Worthington Industries insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Worthington Industries insiders selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Worthington Industries. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Worthington Industries has 3 warning signs (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

