Worthington Industries Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $39.66 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $22.00 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Worthington Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $45.33 million or $0.91 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.9% to $304.524 million from $316.755 million last year.

Worthington Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $39.66 Mln. vs. $22.00 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.79 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue: $304.524 Mln vs. $316.755 Mln last year.

