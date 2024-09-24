Worthington Industries Inc. Announces Retreat In Q1 Income, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $24.3 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $96.1 million, or $1.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.5% to $257.3 million from $311.9 million last year.

Worthington Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $24.3 Mln. vs. $96.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.48 vs. $1.93 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $257.3 Mln vs. $311.9 Mln last year.

