WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES Earnings Results: $WOR Reports Quarterly Earnings

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES ($WOR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported earnings of $0.91 per share, beating estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. The company also reported revenue of $304,520,000, beating estimates of $288,391,107 by $16,128,893.

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES Insider Trading Activity

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES insiders have traded $WOR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH B HAYEK (EVP and CFO) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $100,525

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WOR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025

