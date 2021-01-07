Markets
WOR

Worthington Industries Buys PTEC Pressure Technology GmbH - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) said Thursday it has acquired Germany-based PTEC Pressure Technology GmbH, a manufacturer of valves and components for high-pressure hydrogen and compressed natural gas or CNG storage, transport and onboard fueling systems.

Worthington noted that the acquisition of PTEC adds 11 employees as well as an engineering and manufacturing facility located in Burscheid, Germany, to its global network.

"Bringing PTEC's innovative products and proven track record with vehicle manufacturers into the Worthington family of products will streamline the supply chain and further fuel innovations for the hydrogen and CNG economy," said Worthington Industries Pressure Cylinders President Eric Smolenski.

Worthington said it is adding products that are adjacent to its core pressure cylinders business. The company's strategy is to be a leading solutions provider in the rapidly growing hydrogen economy, particularly in Europe.

In addition to its existing composite cylinder production facility in Poland, to meet projected demand, Worthington has constructed a type III and IV hydrogen cylinders production line at its facility in Kienberg, Austria.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WOR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular