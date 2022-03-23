Worthington Industries Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for WOR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WOR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.55, changing hands as low as $54.22 per share. Worthington Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 12.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WOR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WOR's low point in its 52 week range is $47.79 per share, with $72.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.31.

