Worthington Enterprises (WOR) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Worthington Enterprises (WOR) reached $59.39, with a -0.07% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.96%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the metal manufacturer had gained 12.05% over the past month. This has outpaced the Conglomerates sector's gain of 2.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.69% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Worthington Enterprises in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.24, marking a 19.23% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.46 billion, reflecting a 32.15% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

WOR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.60 per share and revenue of $4.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.44% and -0.25%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Worthington Enterprises. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Worthington Enterprises boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Worthington Enterprises's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.61. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.33.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, positioning it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (WOR)

