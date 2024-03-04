Worthington Enterprises (WOR) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Worthington Enterprises (WOR) ended the recent trading session at $62.48, demonstrating a -0.86% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the metal manufacturer had gained 7.25% over the past month. This has outpaced the Conglomerates sector's gain of 6.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.83% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Worthington Enterprises will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.24, showcasing a 19.23% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.46 billion, up 32.15% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.60 per share and revenue of $4.9 billion, which would represent changes of -4.44% and -0.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Worthington Enterprises. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Worthington Enterprises is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Worthington Enterprises is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.25. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.32, which means Worthington Enterprises is trading at a discount to the group.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (WOR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.