Worthington Enterprises (WOR) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Worthington Enterprises (WOR) closed at $62.16, marking a +0.45% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.37%.

The metal manufacturer's shares have seen an increase of 9.29% over the last month, surpassing the Conglomerates sector's gain of 6.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.8%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Worthington Enterprises in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.24, signifying a 19.23% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.46 billion, indicating a 32.15% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

WOR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.60 per share and revenue of $4.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.44% and -0.25%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Worthington Enterprises. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, Worthington Enterprises holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Worthington Enterprises is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.05. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.36.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, placing it within the top 12% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (WOR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.