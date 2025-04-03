Worthington Enterprises Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 1 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $53.25, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. Observing a 11.71% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $47.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Worthington Enterprises. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Susan Maklari Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $44.00 $39.00 Martin Englert Seaport Global Raises Buy $60.00 $55.00 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $54.00 $49.00 Martin Englert Seaport Global Announces Buy $55.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Worthington Enterprises. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Worthington Enterprises. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Worthington Enterprises compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Worthington Enterprises compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Worthington Enterprises's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Worthington Enterprises's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Worthington Enterprises analyst ratings.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises Inc is a designer and manufacturer of products sold to consumers, through retail channels, in the tools, outdoor living and celebrations market categories as well as a wide array of specialized building products that serve customers in the residential and non-residential construction markets, including ceiling suspension systems and light gauge metal framing products, as well as wholly-owned and consolidated operations that produce pressurized containment solutions for heating, cooking and cooling applications, among others. It operates under two reportable operating segments: Consumer Products and Building Products. It derives majority of the revenue from Building Products segment.

Key Indicators: Worthington Enterprises's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Worthington Enterprises's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 28 February, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.12%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Worthington Enterprises's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.02% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Worthington Enterprises's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.29% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Worthington Enterprises's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.38% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, Worthington Enterprises adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WOR

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Sell Sell Apr 2025 Seaport Global Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Hold Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for WOR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.