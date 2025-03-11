Worthington Enterprises Inc. Schedules Quarterly Earnings Conference Call for March 26, 2025

Worthington Enterprises will discuss its fiscal third quarter results in a conference call on March 26, 2025.

Worthington Enterprises Inc. has announced that it will hold its quarterlyearnings conference callon March 26, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to discuss its fiscal third quarter results, which will be released after market close on March 25. Interested parties can register for the live audio webcast on the company's investor relations website, where a replay will also be available shortly after the call and archived for one year. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington Enterprises specializes in designing and manufacturing products across two main segments: Building Products and Consumer Products, with a diverse portfolio of brands. The company emphasizes a people-first philosophy while engaging in community efforts and sustainability initiatives.

Worthington Enterprises is set to announce its fiscal third quarter results, indicating transparency and regular updates to stakeholders.

The upcoming conference call provides an opportunity for direct engagement with investors, enhancing corporate communication and investor relations.

The company highlights its diverse product portfolio across critical segments, suggesting resilience and adaptability in various market conditions.

Worthington Enterprises actively participates in community engagement and sustainability efforts, reflecting a commitment to corporate social responsibility.

When is Worthington Enterprises' quarterlyearnings call

Worthington Enterprises' quarterlyearnings conference callis on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

How can I access theearnings callwebcast?

You can register for the live audio webcast at IR.worthingtonenterprises.com or click the provided webcast link.

What results will be discussed during the call?

The call will cover Worthington Enterprises' fiscal third quarter results, set to be released after the market closes on March 25.

Will there be a replay of theearnings call

Yes, a replay will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website approximately two hours after the call.

Who can I contact for more information?

For inquiries, you can contact Sonya L. Higginbotham at sonya.higginbotham@wthg.com or Marcus A. Rogier at marcus.rogier@wthg.com.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worthington Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: WOR) will hold its quarterlyearnings conference callWednesday, March 26 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Company will discuss its fiscal third quarter results, which will be released after the market closes on March 25.









About Worthington Enterprises







Worthington Enterprises (NYSE: WOR) is a designer and manufacturer of market-leading brands that help enable people to live safer, healthier and more expressive lives. The Company operates with two primary business segments: Building Products and Consumer Products. The Building Products segment includes cooking, heating, cooling and water solutions, architectural and acoustical grid ceilings and metal framing and accessories. The Consumer Products segment provides solutions for the tools, outdoor living and celebrations categories. Product brands within the Worthington Enterprises portfolio include Balloon Time®, Bernzomatic®, Coleman® (propane cylinders), CoMet®, Garden-Weasel®, General®, HALO™, Hawkeye™, Level5 Tools®, Mag Torch®, NEXI™, Pactool International®, PowerCore™, Ragasco®, Well-X-Trol® and XLite™, among others. The Company also serves the growing global hydrogen ecosystem via a joint venture focused on on-board fueling systems and gas containment solutions.









Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington Enterprises and its joint ventures employ approximately 6,000 people throughout North America and Europe.





Founded in 1955 as Worthington Industries, Worthington Enterprises follows a people-first Philosophy with earning money for its shareholders as its first corporate goal. Worthington Enterprises achieves this outcome by empowering its employees to innovate, thrive and grow with leading brands in attractive markets that improve everyday life. The Company engages deeply with local communities where it has operations through volunteer efforts and





The Worthington Companies Foundation





, participates actively in





workforce development programs





and reports annually on its





corporate citizenship and sustainability efforts





. For more information, visit





worthingtonenterprises.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements by Worthington Enterprises that are not limited to historical information constitute “forward-looking statements” under federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expected by Worthington Enterprises. Readers should evaluate forward-looking statements in the context of such risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are described in Worthington Enterprises’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Forward-looking statements are qualified by the cautionary statements included in Worthington Enterprises’ SEC filings and other public communications. This press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Worthington Enterprises does not undertake any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law or regulation.







Sonya L. Higginbotham







Senior Vice President





Chief of Corporate Affairs, Communications and Sustainability





614.438.7391





sonya.higginbotham@wthg.com







Marcus A. Rogier







Treasurer and Investor Relations Officer





614.840.4663





marcus.rogier@wthg.com





200 West Old Wilson Bridge Rd.





Columbus, Ohio 43085





WorthingtonEnterprises.com



