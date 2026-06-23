Worthington Enterprises Inc. Q4 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Worthington Enterprises Inc. (WOR) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $48.14 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $3.87 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Worthington Enterprises Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $47.69 million or $0.97 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.9% to $371.45 million from $317.88 million last year.

Worthington Enterprises Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $48.14 Mln. vs. $3.87 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.97 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue: $371.45 Mln vs. $317.88 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.