Worthington Enterprises Inc. Announces 12% Increase in Quarterly Dividend to $0.19 per Share

Worthington Enterprises declared a quarterly dividend increase of 12%, payable September 29, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Worthington Enterprises Inc. announced a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share, a 12% increase from the previous quarter, to be paid on September 29, 2025, to shareholders on record as of September 15, 2025. The company, which has consistently paid dividends since its 1968 IPO, will hold a quarterlyearnings conference callon June 25, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its fiscal fourth quarter results. Worthington Enterprises operates primarily in Building Products and Consumer Products, providing solutions for various markets and brands. The company, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, employs around 6,000 people across North America and Europe, emphasizing a people-first philosophy and community engagement.

Potential Positives

Worthington Enterprises Inc. declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share, reflecting a 12% increase from the previous quarter, which demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The company has a consistent history of paying dividends since its IPO in 1968, indicating financial stability and a reliable income stream for investors.

The upcomingearnings conference callallows shareholders and investors to stay informed about the company's fiscal performance and future outlook.

Worthington Enterprises employs approximately 6,000 people and engages in workforce development programs, highlighting its role as a significant employer and contributor to local economies.

Potential Negatives

Despite the announcement of a dividend increase, the press release does not provide any details on the company's overall financial performance or outlook, which could leave investors uncertain about the company's future.

The timing of theearnings conference callimmediately following the dividend announcement may raise concerns about the company's ability to sustain dividend growth amidst potential financial challenges.

The forward-looking statements section emphasizes that actual results may differ materially from expectations, highlighting potential risks and uncertainties facing the company.

FAQ

What is the quarterly dividend declared by Worthington Enterprises?

Worthington Enterprises declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share, representing a 12% increase from the prior quarter.

When is the dividend payable to shareholders?

The dividend is payable on September 29, 2025, to shareholders of record on September 15, 2025.

When will Worthington Enterprises discuss its fiscal fourth quarter results?

Worthington Enterprises will discuss its fiscal fourth quarter results during a conference call on June 25, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

How can I listen to the conference call?

You can register for the live audio webcast on the Worthington Enterprises website or call in using the provided domestic participant number.

What are the main business segments of Worthington Enterprises?

Worthington Enterprises operates through two primary segments: Building Products and Consumer Products, offering a variety of brand solutions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $WOR stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$WOR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WOR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WOR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WOR forecast page.

Full Release



COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Worthington Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: WOR) board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share, which represents an increase of $0.02 per share or 12% from the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on September 29, 2025, to shareholders of record on September 15, 2025. The Company has paid a quarterly dividend since its initial public offering in 1968.





Worthington Enterprises will hold its quarterlyearnings conference calltomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Company will discuss its fiscal fourth quarter results, which will be released after the market closes this afternoon.









Please click here to register for the June 25 live audio webcast





or visit





IR.worthingtonenterprises.com





. For those unable to listen live, a replay will be available in the





Investors section of the Company’s website





approximately two hours after the completion of the call and will be archived for one year.













LIVE CONFERENCE CALL









DETAILS

















Date:





Wednesday, June 25, 2025









Webcast Link:







https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/393759253











Starting Time:





8:30 a.m. ET









Conference ID:





1777337









Domestic Participants:





888-330-3567























About Worthington Enterprises







Worthington Enterprises (NYSE: WOR) is a designer and manufacturer of market-leading brands that improve everyday life by elevating spaces and experiences. The Company operates with two primary business segments: Building Products and Consumer Products. The Building Products segment includes cooking, heating, cooling and water solutions, architectural and acoustical grid ceilings and metal framing and accessories. The Consumer Products segment provides solutions for the tools, outdoor living and celebrations categories. Product brands within the Worthington Enterprises portfolio include Balloon Time®, Bernzomatic®, Coleman® (propane cylinders), CoMet®, Elgen, Garden Weasel®, General®, HALO™, Hawkeye™, Level5 Tools®, Mag Torch®, NEXI™, Pactool International®, PowerCore™, Ragasco®, Well-X-Trol® and XLite™, among others.





Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington Enterprises and its joint ventures employ approximately 6,000 people throughout North America and Europe.





Founded in 1955 as Worthington Industries, Worthington Enterprises follows a people-first Philosophy with earning money for its shareholders as its first corporate goal. Worthington Enterprises achieves this outcome by empowering its employees to innovate, thrive and grow with leading brands in attractive markets that improve everyday life. The Company engages deeply with local communities where it has operations through volunteer efforts and





The Worthington Companies Foundation





, participates actively in





workforce development programs





and reports annually on its





corporate citizenship and sustainability efforts





. For more information, visit





worthingtonenterprises.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements by Worthington Enterprises that are not limited to historical information constitute “forward-looking statements” under federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expected by Worthington Enterprises. Readers should evaluate forward-looking statements in the context of such risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are described in Worthington Enterprises’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Forward-looking statements are qualified by the cautionary statements included in Worthington Enterprises’ SEC filings and other public communications. This press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Worthington Enterprises does not undertake any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law or regulation.







Sonya L. Higginbotham







Senior Vice President





Chief of Corporate Affairs, Communications and Sustainability





614.438.7391





sonya.higginbotham@wthg.com







Marcus A. Rogier







Treasurer and Investor Relations Officer





614.840.4663





marcus.rogier@wthg.com





200 West Old Wilson Bridge Rd.





Columbus, Ohio 43085





WorthingtonEnterprises.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.