Worthington Enterprises Draws $4.3 Million Bet as Industrial Giant Posts $1.3 Billion in Sales

Key Points

Windsor Advisory Group added 78,197 shares of Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter; the estimated transaction value was $4.32 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value rose by $2.88 million, reflecting both share additions and price movement.

The position at quarter's end stood at 372,282 shares valued at $19.20 million.

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Windsor Advisory Group disclosed a buy of 78,197 shares of Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) in its February 17, 2026, SEC filing, with an estimated transaction value of $4.32 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, Windsor Advisory Group, LLC increased its holding in Worthington Enterprises by 78,197 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of this share purchase is approximately $4.32 million, based on the mean unadjusted closing price for the period. The quarter-end value of the position rose by $2.88 million, reflecting both the increased share count and price appreciation.

What else to know

This was a buy; Worthington Enterprises represented 17.13% of Windsor Advisory Group's 13F reportable AUM after the trade.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:PAYX: $23.76 million (21.2% of AUM) NYSE:WOR: $19.20 million (17.1% of AUM) NYSE:WS: $7.19 million (6.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT:IVV: $6.68 million (6.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:NVDA: $6.33 million (5.7% of AUM)

As of Friday, shares of Worthington Enterprises were priced at $47.64, up 15% over the past year, which roughly matches the S&P 500’s gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.25 billion Net Income (TTM) $106 million Dividend Yield 1.6% Price (as of Friday) $47.64

Company snapshot

Worthington Enterprises offers value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer products, building products, and sustainable energy solutions, with key brands including Coleman, Bernzomatic, and Level5.

The firm generates revenue primarily through steel processing and the sale of branded consumer and industrial products across diversified end markets.

It serves automotive, construction, appliance, energy, and retail customers in North America and internationally.

Worthington Enterprises is a leading industrial manufacturer specializing in steel processing and value-added metal fabrication, supported by a broad portfolio of consumer and building products. The company's diversified operating segments and established brands position it to serve a wide range of industrial and retail markets.

What this transaction means for investors

High-conviction investments in steady industrial companies might not grab headlines, but they reveal where managers see reliable cash flows hiding in plain sight. This particular allocation stands out not just for its size, but for the confidence it reflects. Putting over 17% of a portfolio into one company signals trust in both the business itself and its stabilizing role amid more volatile holdings.



Worthington strikes a balance. It's not about explosive growth, but it’s definitely not stagnant either. The company pulled in around $1.3 billion in sales and approximately $284 million in adjusted EBITDA in the year ended November 30, with improving margins as it shifts towards higher-value building products, and the recent acquisition of LSI underscores this change. It focuses on niche, engineered building components that come with consistent demand and high switching costs in a market expected to grow steadily by 3% to 5% each year.



When compared to holdings like Paychex or Nvidia, this stake brings a different flavor with its industrial focus and more predictable cash flow.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.