Worthington Enterprises Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for WOR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Worthington Enterprises Inc (Symbol: WOR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.24, changing hands as high as $49.53 per share. Worthington Enterprises Inc shares are currently trading up about 18.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WOR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WOR's low point in its 52 week range is $37.88 per share, with $62.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.02.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.