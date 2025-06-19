Worthington Enterprises Acquires Elgen Manufacturing to Enhance HVAC Product Offerings

Worthington Enterprises acquires Elgen Manufacturing for $93 million, enhancing its HVAC component offerings and market reach.

Quiver AI Summary

Worthington Enterprises has acquired Elgen Manufacturing, a leading designer and manufacturer of HVAC parts and components based in Closter, New Jersey, for approximately $93 million. This strategic acquisition strengthens Worthington's position in the HVAC market, particularly in commercial building applications, where there is a strong demand for maintenance and remodeling services. Worthington's CEO, Joe Hayek, highlighted the alignment of both companies' manufacturing and market strategies, which presents opportunities for growth and synergies. Elgen, which will join Worthington's Building Products segment, generated net sales of $114.9 million in the past year and has a skilled workforce of 250 employees who will remain in their roles post-acquisition. Elgen's existing leadership aims to leverage the acquisition to enhance service delivery and product innovation for their customers.

Potential Positives

Worthington Enterprises has successfully acquired Elgen Manufacturing for approximately $93 million, expanding its portfolio and market presence in the HVAC component sector.

The acquisition aligns with Worthington's strategic goal of building and acquiring businesses with leadership positions in niche markets, potentially creating significant growth opportunities and synergies.

Elgen's established sales strategy and distribution model will enhance Worthington's customer service capabilities and operational efficiencies, particularly in niche markets with high demand for HVAC infrastructure.

The integration of Elgen's 250 employees into Worthington's culture indicates a commitment to employee development and retention, which could strengthen the overall workforce and company performance.

Potential Negatives

Acquiring Elgen Manufacturing for approximately $93 million may strain Worthington Enterprises' cash reserves and create financial pressure, especially in a potentially volatile economic environment.

The press release reveals that Elgen generated only $13.3 million in EBITDA on $114.9 million in net sales, which may raise concerns about the financial performance and profitability of the acquisition.

The heavy reliance on HVAC parts and components could expose Worthington Enterprises to risks related to market demand fluctuations and economic downturns, which could impact revenue stability.

FAQ

What is Worthington Enterprises' latest acquisition?

Worthington Enterprises has acquired Elgen Manufacturing, a leading designer and manufacturer of HVAC components and ductwork.

How does this acquisition benefit Worthington Enterprises?

The acquisition aligns with Worthington's strategy to build businesses in niche markets, increasing operational efficiencies and growth opportunities.

Where is Elgen Manufacturing located?

Elgen Manufacturing is based in Closter, New Jersey, and specializes in HVAC parts and components primarily for commercial buildings.

What financial impact did Elgen Manufacturing have prior to acquisition?

For the trailing 12 months ended April 30, 2025, Elgen generated net sales of $114.9 million and EBITDA of $13.3 million.

How many employees will be integrated into Worthington Enterprises?

Approximately 250 employees from Elgen Manufacturing will become part of Worthington Enterprises' workforce following the acquisition.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $WOR stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$WOR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WOR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WOR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WOR forecast page.

Full Release



COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Worthington Enterprises





(NYSE: WOR), a designer and manufacturer of market-leading brands that improve everyday life by elevating spaces and experiences, today announced its acquisition of





Elgen Manufacturing





(Elgen) of Closter, New Jersey. Elgen is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of HVAC parts and components, ductwork and structural framing primarily used in commercial buildings throughout North America. Recurring demand for maintenance, repair and remodel of existing HVAC installations is a key driver of volume and customer spend in these markets.





Joe Hayek, president and chief executive officer, Worthington Enterprises, said, “The addition of Elgen aligns closely with our strategy to build and acquire businesses with leadership positions in niche markets. Elgen’s manufacturing processes, go-to-market strategies and end markets mirror ours, creating meaningful opportunities for synergies and growth. We are excited to welcome the Elgen team to Worthington Enterprises and look forward to growing together as their 250 employees become part of our people-first, performance-based culture.”





Elgen will become part of the





Building Products segment at Worthington Enterprises





that includes a portfolio of critical building systems and components for heating, cooling, construction and water applications, as well as architectural and acoustical grid ceilings and metal framing and accessories. Elgen’s steel-based products are used by contractors to renovate, repair and build the HVAC infrastructure within commercial buildings. Its sales strategy features direct sales to contractors and strategic distributor partnerships that broaden reach into niche markets. The company’s distribution model allows for superior customer service and flexibility in best-in-class lead times for specialty (non-standard) products that are frequently needed by contractors installing on tight timelines.





Jimmy Bowes, president, Building Products, Worthington Enterprises, added, “Elgen’s HVAC componentry and recurring revenue through maintenance, repair and remodel are a natural fit with our products for the building envelope. We believe we can create new value for Elgen’s customers and generate operational efficiencies for the business by leveraging Worthington’s domestic footprint, manufacturing expertise and purchasing power.”





David Young, chief executive officer, Elgen Manufacturing, said, “This is a milestone in our rich history and one that we believe accelerates our ability to serve our customers and retain and attract a top workforce. We look forward to supporting the continued growth of Worthington Enterprises and remain committed to delivering innovative products and excellent service to our customers.”





Young and other members of the Elgen leadership team will remain with the business and maintain similar roles and responsibilities.





Worthington Enterprises acquired Elgen Manufacturing for approximately $93 million funded with cash on hand. For the trailing 12 months ended April 30, 2025, Elgen generated net sales of $114.9 million and EBITDA of $13.3 million.





A presentation with more information on the transaction can be found on the





investor relations section of the Company’s website





.







About Worthington Enterprises







Worthington Enterprises (NYSE: WOR) is a designer and manufacturer of market-leading brands that improve everyday life by elevating spaces and experiences. The Company operates with two primary business segments: Building Products and Consumer Products. The Building Products segment includes cooking, heating, cooling and water solutions, architectural and acoustical grid ceilings and metal framing and accessories. The Consumer Products segment provides solutions for the tools, outdoor living and celebrations categories. Product brands within the Worthington Enterprises portfolio include Balloon Time®, Bernzomatic®, Coleman® (propane cylinders), CoMet®, Elgen, Garden Weasel®, General®, HALO™, Hawkeye™, Level5 Tools®, Mag Torch®, NEXI™, Pactool International®, PowerCore™, Ragasco®, Well-X-Trol® and XLite™, among others.









Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington Enterprises and its joint ventures employ approximately 6,000 people throughout North America and Europe.





Founded in 1955 as Worthington Industries, Worthington Enterprises follows a people-first Philosophy with earning money for its shareholders as its first corporate goal. Worthington Enterprises achieves this outcome by empowering its employees to innovate, thrive and grow with leading brands in attractive markets that improve everyday life. The Company engages deeply with local communities where it has operations through volunteer efforts and





The Worthington Companies Foundation





, participates actively in





workforce development programs





and reports annually on its





corporate citizenship and sustainability efforts





. For more information, visit





worthingtonenterprises.com





.







Safe Harbor Statement







Selected statements contained in this release constitute “forward-looking statements,” as that term is used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). The Company wishes to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions included in the Act. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events. These statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking words or phrases such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “likely,” “estimate,” “project,” “position,” “strategy,” “target,” “aim,” “seek,” “foresee” and similar words or phrases. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to: future or expected cash positions, liquidity and ability to access financial markets and capital; outlook, strategy or business plans; the anticipated benefits of the separation of the Company’s Steel Processing business (the “Separation); the expected financial and operational performance of, and future opportunities for, the Company following the Separation; the Company’s performance on a pro forma basis to illustrate the estimated effects of the Separation on historical periods; the tax treatment of the Separation transaction; future or expected growth, growth potential, forward momentum, performance, competitive position, sales, volumes, cash flows, earnings, margins, balance sheet strengths, debt, financial condition or other financial measures; pricing trends for raw materials and finished goods and the impact of pricing changes; the ability to improve or maintain margins; expected demand or demand trends for the Company or its markets; additions to product lines and opportunities to participate in new markets; expected benefits from transformation and innovation efforts; the ability to improve performance and competitive position at the Company’s operations; anticipated working capital needs, capital expenditures and asset sales; anticipated improvements and efficiencies in costs, operations, sales, inventory management, sourcing and the supply chain and the results thereof; projected profitability potential; the ability to make acquisitions and the projected timing, results, benefits, costs, charges and expenditures related to acquisitions, joint ventures, headcount reductions and facility dispositions, shutdowns and consolidations; projected capacity and the alignment of operations with demand; the ability to operate profitably and generate cash in down markets; the ability to capture and maintain market share and to develop or take advantage of future opportunities, customer initiatives, new businesses, new products and new markets; expectations for Company and customer inventories, jobs and orders; expectations for the economy and markets or improvements therein; expectations for generating improving and sustainable earnings, earnings potential, margins or shareholder value; effects of judicial rulings; the ever-changing effects of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic and the various responses of governmental and nongovernmental authorities thereto on economies and markets, and on our customers, counterparties, employees and third-party service providers; and other non-historical matters.





Because they are based on beliefs, estimates and assumptions, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Any number of factors could affect actual results, including, without limitation, those that follow: the uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approvals in connection with the Separation, including rulings from the Internal Revenue Service; the Company’s ability to successfully realize the anticipated benefits of the Separation; the risks, uncertainties and impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic – the duration, extent and severity of which are impossible to predict, including the possibility of future resurgence in the spread of COVID-19 or variants thereof – and the availability, effectiveness and acceptance of vaccines, and other actual or potential public health emergencies and actions taken by governmental authorities or others in connection therewith; the effect of national, regional and global economic conditions generally and within major product markets, including significant economic disruptions from COVID-19, the actions taken in connection therewith and the implementation of related fiscal stimulus packages; the effect of conditions in national and worldwide financial markets, including inflation, increases in interest rates and economic recession, and with respect to the ability of financial institutions to provide capital; the impact of tariffs, the adoption of trade restrictions affecting the Company’s products or suppliers, a United States withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, the occurrence of trade wars, the closing of border crossings, and other changes in trade regulations or relationships; changing oil prices and/or supply; product demand and pricing; changes in product mix, product substitution and market acceptance of the Company’s products; volatility or fluctuations in the pricing, quality or availability of raw materials (particularly steel), supplies, transportation, utilities, labor and other items required by operations (especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine); effects of sourcing and supply chain constraints; the outcome of adverse claims experience with respect to workers’ compensation, product recalls or product liability, casualty events or other matters; effects of facility closures and the consolidation of operations; the effect of financial difficulties, consolidation and other changes within the steel, automotive, construction and other industries in which the Company participates; failure to maintain appropriate levels of inventories; financial difficulties (including bankruptcy filings) of original equipment manufacturers, end-users and customers, suppliers, joint venture partners and others with whom the Company does business; the ability to realize targeted expense reductions from headcount reductions, facility closures and other cost reduction efforts; the ability to realize cost savings and operational, sales and sourcing improvements and efficiencies, and other expected benefits from transformation initiatives, on a timely basis; the overall success of, and the ability to integrate, newly-acquired businesses and joint ventures, maintain and develop their customers, and achieve synergies and other expected benefits and cost savings therefrom; capacity levels and efficiencies, within facilities, within major product markets and within the industries in which the Company participates as a whole; the effect of disruption in the business of suppliers, customers, facilities and shipping operations due to adverse weather, casualty events, equipment breakdowns, labor shortages, interruption in utility services, civil unrest, international conflicts (especially in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine), terrorist activities or other causes; changes in customer demand, inventories, spending patterns, product choices, and supplier choices; risks associated with doing business internationally, including economic, political and social instability (especially in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine), foreign currency exchange rate exposure and the acceptance of the Company’s products in global markets; the ability to improve and maintain processes and business practices to keep pace with the economic, competitive and technological environment; the effect of inflation, interest rate increases and economic recession, which may negatively impact the Company’s operations and financial results; deviation of actual results from estimates and/or assumptions used by the Company in the application of its significant accounting policies; the level of imports and import prices in the Company’s markets; the impact of environmental laws and regulations or the actions of the United States Environmental Protection Agency or similar regulators which increase costs or limit the Company’s ability to use or sell certain products; the impact of increasing environmental, greenhouse gas emission and sustainability regulations and considerations; the impact of judicial rulings and governmental regulations, both in the United States and abroad, including those adopted by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other governmental agencies as contemplated by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, and the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010; the effect of healthcare laws in the United States and potential changes for such laws, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which may increase the Company’s healthcare and other costs and negatively impact the Company’s operations and financial results; the effects of tax laws in the United States and potential changes for such laws, which may increase the Company’s costs and negatively impact the Company’s operations and financial results; cyber security risks; the effects of privacy and information security laws and standards; and other risks described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in “Part I – Item 1A. – Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2024.





Forward-looking statements should be construed in the light of such risks. The Company notes these factors for investors as contemplated by the Act. It is impossible to predict or identify all potential risk factors. Consequently, readers should not consider the foregoing list to be a complete set of all potential risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake, and hereby disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.









Sonya L. Higginbotham









Senior Vice President





Chief of Corporate Affairs, Communications and Sustainability





614.438.7391





sonya.higginbotham@wthg.com









Marcus A. Rogier









Treasurer and Investor Relations Officer





614.840.4663





marcus.rogier@wthg.com





200 West Old Wilson Bridge Rd.





Columbus, Ohio 43085





WorthingtonEnterprises.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34f20317-2c3c-479f-8d60-ccecb51df677





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.