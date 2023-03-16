Worst Places To Spend Your Golden Years and Where To Retire Instead

Personal Finance

Once you reach retirement, money takes on a new meaning. You become keenly attuned to every dollar of your nest egg, balancing things you may have once taken for granted while working, such as traveling, making big purchases, and general expenditures. For those of you with plans to relocate in retirement, your biggest concern might be finding a place that's both affordable and desirable.

That's why GOBankingRates identified one location in every state that will eat away your savings fast, and one place that can provide you a welcome respite from unbearable bills.

The study took every city in the United States with a population of at least 25,000 residents, of whom at least 16% are over the age of 65. Those cities were then scored based on their cost of living, their livability score per AreaVibes and how much of the population are senior citizens. Home values sourced from Zillow's Home Value Index were also accounted for in the final ranking. Lower values scored higher to reflect the needs of retirees in the housing market.

After combining all of these scores, the study highlighted which city scored the worst in each state -- save for Alaska, which didn't have enough cities that fit the criteria -- and which had the best combination of livability and low costs.

See which community in your state you should avoid when you're getting ready to hang it up, and which one might help you live a richer and more fulfilling retirement.

Decatur, AL/USA, 6/9/2019, Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Classic.

Alabama

Worst place to retire: Opelika

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.4
  • Average home value: $211,787
  • Annual expenditures: $42,203
  • Livability score: 62

Where to retire instead: Huntsville

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.4
  • Average home value: $268,894
  • Annual expenditures: $40,918
  • Livability score: 79

Colorful townhouses on Broadway boulevard in downtown Tucson Arizona USA.

Arizona

Worst place to retire: Scottsdale

  • Percentage of population over 65: 24.4
  • Average home value: $890,521
  • Annual expenditures: $463,375
  • Livability score: 69

Where to retire instead: Surprise

  • Percentage of population over 65: 23.1
  • Average home value: $431,024
  • Annual expenditures: $49,577
  • Livability score: 84
Hot Springs, Arkansas, USA town skyline in the mountains.

Arkansas

Worst place to retire: Texarkana

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.9
  • Average home value: $127,421
  • Annual expenditures: $35,399
  • Livability score: 60

Where to retire instead: Bella Vista

  • Percentage of population over 65: 31.8
  • Average home value: $284,504
  • Annual expenditures: $43,154
  • Livability score: 82
Yachts berth in the Petaluma River turning basin under an autumn sunset.

California

Worst place to retire: Beverly Hills

  • Percentage of population over 65: 22.8
  • Average home value: $5,926,049
  • Annual expenditures: $259,876
  • Livability score: 77

Where to retire instead: Walnut Creek

  • Percentage of population over 65: 30.4
  • Average home value: $1,361,645
  • Annual expenditures: $92,827
  • Livability score: 79
Garden of the Gods, Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA.

Colorado

Worst place to retire: Lakewood

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.9
  • Average home value: $634,190
  • Annual expenditures: $60,758
  • Livability score: 66

Where to retire instead: Loveland

  • Percentage of population over 65: 18.9
  • Average home value: $499,852
  • Annual expenditures: $54,430
  • Livability score: 83
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch in Hartford, Connecticut, USA commemorating the Civil War.

Connecticut

Worst place to retire: Norwich

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17
  • Average home value: $220,262
  • Annual expenditures: $44,486
  • Livability score: 68

Where to retire instead: Newington

  • Percentage of population over 65: 6,514
  • Average home value: $293,746
  • Annual expenditures: $49,054
  • Livability score: 83
A nautical scene of a canal in a small town with roses in the foreground.

Delaware

Worst place to retire: Middletown

  • Percentage of population over 65: 18.6
  • Average home value: $449,668
  • Annual expenditures: $58,570
  • Livability score: 73

Where to retire instead: Hockessin

  • Percentage of population over 65: 23.3
  • Average home value: $538,879
  • Annual expenditures: $62,328
  • Livability score: 82
Lakefront Kissimmee Drone Aerial View.

Florida

Worst place to retire: Miami Beach

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.7
  • Average home value: $1,974,304
  • Annual expenditures: $59,950
  • Livability score: 69

Where to retire instead: The Villages

  • Percentage of population over 65: 84.2
  • Average home value: $371,681
  • Annual expenditures: $49,197
  • Livability score: 79
Forsyth Park in Savannah Georgia

Georgia

Worst place to retire: Snellville

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17
  • Average home value: $333,332
  • Annual expenditures: $46,485
  • Livability score: 70

Where to retire instead: Peachtree City

  • Percentage of population over 65: 19.1
  • Average home value: $465,339
  • Annual expenditures: $55,858
  • Livability score: 90
An Oahu beach house.

Hawaii

Worst place to retire: Kahului

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.7
  • Average home value: $923,041
  • Annual expenditures: $76,983
  • Livability score: 64

Where to retire instead: Mililani Town

  • Percentage of population over 65: 23.2
  • Average home value: $1,025,374
  • Annual expenditures: $88,878
  • Livability score: 73
Black and tan horse on an Idaho farm with a wooden barn.

Idaho

Worst place to retire: Coeur d'Alene

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.4
  • Average home value: $593,469
  • Annual expenditures: $50,529
  • Livability score: 76

Where to retire instead: Lewiston

  • Percentage of population over 65: 19.4
  • Average home value: $357,505
  • Annual expenditures: $45,248
  • Livability score: 78
Chicago Illinois at sunset with Cloud Gate bean art work

Illinois

Worst place to retire: Wilmette

  • Percentage of population over 65: 20.3
  • Average home value: $833,464
  • Annual expenditures: $75,698
  • Livability score: 81

Where to retire instead: Huntley

  • Percentage of population over 65: 34
  • Average home value: $338,278
  • Annual expenditures: $53,241
  • Livability score: 83

Indiana

Worst place to retire: Hobart

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16
  • Average home value: $203,227
  • Annual expenditures: $41,108
  • Livability score: 68

Where to retire instead: Richmond

  • Percentage of population over 65: 18.7
  • Average home value: $111.586
  • Annual expenditures: $32,163
  • Livability score: 69
Winterset, United States - September 24, 2019.

Iowa

Worst place to retire: Council Bluffs

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.9
  • Average home value: $168,948
  • Annual expenditures: $40,252
  • Livability score: 67

Where to retire instead: Clinton

  • Percentage of population over 65: 20.5
  • Average home value: $102,078
  • Annual expenditures: $35,732
  • Livability score: 75
Historical America; Historical travel destination; Patriotic location.

Kansas

Worst place to retire: Salina

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.8
  • Average home value: $158,701
  • Annual expenditures: $36,160
  • Livability score: 70

Where to retire instead: Hutchinson

  • Percentage of population over 65: 19.3
  • Average home value: $118,964
  • Annual expenditures: $35,018
  • Livability score: 70
Scenic nighttime image of an old farm barn and a country road in moonlight.

Kentucky

Worst place to retire: Florence

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.9
  • Average home value: $264,268
  • Annual expenditures: $42,869
  • Livability score: 69

Where to retire instead: Owensboro

  • Percentage of population over 65: 18.5
  • Average home value: $173,124
  • Annual expenditures: $38,491
  • Livability score: 73
The St.

Louisiana

Worst place to retire: Marrero

  • Percentage of population over 65: 18.2
  • Average home value: $208,359
  • Annual expenditures: $42,250
  • Livability score: 65

Where to retire instead: Metairie

  • Percentage of population over 65: 20
  • Average home value: $329,005
  • Annual expenditures: $48,245
  • Livability score: 82
Portland is the largest city in the state of Maine located on a penninsula extended into the scenic Casco Bay.

Maine

Worst place to retire: Bangor

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.5
  • Average home value: $227,557
  • Annual expenditures: $39,633
  • Livability score: 72

Where to retire instead: Lewiston

  • Percentage of population over 65: 18.8
  • Average home value: $241,105
  • Annual expenditures: $40,537
  • Livability score: 70
Baltimore Maryland MD Inner Harbor Skyline Aerial.

Maryland

Worst place to retire: Annapolis

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.2
  • Average home value: $556,843
  • Annual expenditures: $59,759
  • Livability score: 60

Where to retire instead: Carney

  • Percentage of population over 65: 24.6
  • Average home value: $299,866
  • Annual expenditures: $49,768
  • Livability score: 70
Boston, USA - April 28, 2015: Fountain at Boston Common public park and people in Boston, MA, United States.

Massachusetts

Worst place to retire: Brookline

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16
  • Average home value: $2,245,366
  • Annual expenditures: $97,442
  • Livability score: 86

Where to retire instead: Peabody

  • Percentage of population over 65: 22.6
  • Average home value: $635,408
  • Annual expenditures: $61,662
  • Livability score: 72
View of fishtown in Leland, Michigan at sunset.

Michigan

Worst place to retire: Port Huron

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.2
  • Average home value: $143,284
  • Annual expenditures: $37,064
  • Livability score: 61

Where to retire instead: Livonia

  • Percentage of population over 65: 20.6
  • Average home value: $274,962
  • Annual expenditures: $47,198
  • Livability score: 90
Homes in an quiet urban neighborhood in St.

Minnesota

Worst place to retire: Inver Grove Heights

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.3
  • Average home value: $364,669
  • Annual expenditures: $50,006
  • Livability score: 77

Where to retire instead: Minnetonka

  • Percentage of population over 65: 21.3
  • Average home value: $478,657
  • Annual expenditures: $54,716
  • Livability score: 86
Biloxi, Mississippi, USA at Biloxi Lighthouse.

Mississippi

Worst place to retire: Greenville

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.3
  • Average home value: $498,690
  • Annual expenditures: $33,686
  • Livability score: 57

Where to retire instead: Brandon

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.4
  • Average home value: $246,676
  • Annual expenditures: $44,106
  • Livability score: 86
Image of the St.

Missouri

Worst place to retire: Wildwood

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.1
  • Average home value: $485,727
  • Annual expenditures: $57,618
  • Livability score: 77

Where to retire instead: Independence

  • Percentage of population over 65: 18.2
  • Average home value: $177,820
  • Annual expenditures: $39,966
  • Livability score: 71
Montana - Western USA, Summer, Mountain, Famous Place, Grinnell Lake.

Montana

Worst place to retire: Butte-Silver Bow

  • Percentage of population over 65: 18.8
  • Average home value: $201,614
  • Annual expenditures: $38,111
  • Livability score: 50

Where to retire instead: Great Falls

  • Percentage of population over 65: 19
  • Average home value: $268,952
  • Annual expenditures: $42,964
  • Livability score: 64
Aerial landscape of Nebraska Sandhills with the Middle Loupe River at Nebraska National Forest near Halsey.

Nebraska

Worst place to retire: North Platte

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.4
  • Average home value: $175,817
  • Annual expenditures: $39,586
  • Livability score: 72

Where to retire instead: Hastings

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.3
  • Average home value: $157,752
  • Annual expenditures: $37,778
  • Livability score: 85
Las Vegas Nevada aerial

Nevada

Worst place to retire: Carson City

  • Percentage of population over 65: 20.3
  • Average home value: $496,808
  • Annual expenditures: $52,242
  • Livability score: 71

Where to retire instead: Henderson

  • Percentage of population over 65: 20.3
  • Average home value: $491,837
  • Annual expenditures: $56,000
  • Livability score: 84
Portsmouth is a city in Rockingham County, New Hampshire.

New Hampshire

Worst place to retire: Nashua

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.5
  • Average home value: $448,759
  • Annual expenditures: $52,860
  • Livability score: 78

Where to retire instead: Concord

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.6
  • Average home value: $373,854
  • Annual expenditures: $45,581
  • Livability score: 82
Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA - May 7, 2014: The Showboat Casino along the historic boardwalk closed On August 31, 2014 after 27 years in Atlantic City.

New Jersey

Worst place to retire: Long Branch

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.1
  • Average home value: $561,118
  • Annual expenditures: $60,330
  • Livability score: 63

Where to retire instead: Toms River

  • Percentage of population over 65: 19
  • Average home value: $356,820
  • Annual expenditures: $50,339
  • Livability score: 74
Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

New Mexico

Worst place to retire: South Valley

  • Percentage of population over 65: 18.2
  • Average home value: $234,905
  • Annual expenditures: $40,728
  • Livability score: 54

Where to retire instead: Alamogordo

  • Percentage of population over 65: 18.6
  • Average home value: $163,774
  • Annual expenditures: $35,922
  • Livability score: 72
Landscape with Trees in Autumn Colors (Foliage), Hudson River, Houses and Blue Sky, Nyack, Rockland County, Hudson Valley, New York.

New York

Worst place to retire: Mount Vernon

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.9
  • Average home value: $603,908
  • Annual expenditures: $70,988
  • Livability score: 55

Where to retire instead: West Seneca

  • Percentage of population over 65: 20.9
  • Average home value: $214,611
  • Annual expenditures: $41,774
  • Livability score: 89
Winston-Salem North Carolina Bailey Park

North Carolina

Worst place to retire: Salisbury

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.9
  • Average home value: $226,747
  • Annual expenditures: $40,490
  • Livability score: 57

Where to retire instead: New Bern

  • Percentage of population over 65: 22.7
  • Average home value: $216,934
  • Annual expenditures: $38,967
  • Livability score: 62
This Bridge runs over the valley in Valley City North Dakota.

North Dakota

Worst place to retire: Wahpeton

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.3
  • Average home value: $170,752
  • Annual expenditures: $37,112
  • Livability score: 68

Where to retire instead: Jamestown

  • Percentage of population over 65: 19.3
  • Average home value: $184,473
  • Annual expenditures: $38,872
  • Livability score: 81
Beautiful farmland in the Ohio countryside.

Ohio

Worst place to retire: Garfield Heights

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.4
  • Average home value: $116,000
  • Annual expenditures: $34,971
  • Livability score: 61

Where to retire instead: Mentor

  • Percentage of population over 65: 23.1
  • Average home value: $264,453
  • Annual expenditures: $42,345
  • Livability score: 92
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA cityscape in Bricktown at dusk.

Oklahoma

Worst place to retire: Yukon

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.2
  • Average home value: $224,744
  • Annual expenditures: $44,296
  • Livability score: 80

Where to retire instead: Bartlesville

  • Percentage of population over 65: 19
  • Average home value: $151,427
  • Annual expenditures: $38,063
  • Livability score: 73
It is a beautiful scene with the sunset, but the large beach houses are located on a low land that could be in jeopardy if there is a tsunami wave.

Oregon

Worst place to retire: Woodburn

  • Percentage of population over 65: 18.1
  • Average home value: $408,983
  • Annual expenditures: $48,150
  • Livability score: 64

Where to retire instead: Lake Oswego

  • Percentage of population over 65: 21.4
  • Average home value: $938,237
  • Annual expenditures: $76,174
  • Livability score: 84
Pedestrians relax on John F.

Pennsylvania

Worst place to retire: Bethlehem

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.2
  • Average home value: $348,295
  • Annual expenditures: $50,814
  • Livability score: 75

Where to retire instead: Bethel Park

  • Percentage of population over 65: 23.3
  • Average home value: $283,913
  • Annual expenditures: $46,485
  • Livability score: 94
Pawtuxet Village is a section of the New England cities of Warwick and Cranston, Rhode Island.

Rhode Island

Worst place to retire: East Providence

  • Percentage of population over 65: 19.3
  • Average home value: $348,295
  • Annual expenditures: $50,814
  • Livability score: 75

Where to retire instead: Warwick

  • Percentage of population over 65: 20.9
  • Average home value: $344,147
  • Annual expenditures: $48,293
  • Livability score: 75
Downtown Charleston, South Carolina in the early evening.

South Carolina

Worst place to retire: Spartanburg

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.6
  • Average home value: $188,411
  • Annual expenditures: $38,158
  • Livability score: 61

Where to retire instead: Mount Pleasant

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.7
  • Average home value: $690,488
  • Annual expenditures: $61,329
  • Livability score: 86
Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - May 3, 2019: Daytime view of Main Street Square in the Heart of Downtown Rapid City.

South Dakota

Worst place to retire: Rapid City

  • Percentage of population over 65: 18.3
  • Average home value: $301,673
  • Annual expenditures: $44,201
  • Livability score: 67

Where to retire instead: Watertown

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.8
  • Average home value: $251,734
  • Annual expenditures: $38,967
  • Livability score: 84
NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 20, 2017: Built in 1897 for Tennessee's Centennial Exposition, this full-scale replica of the ancient Parthenon in Athens is the centerpiece of the city's Centennial Park.

Tennessee

Worst place to retire: Lebanon

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.4
  • Average home value: $413,940
  • Annual expenditures: $48,340
  • Livability score: 71

Where to retire instead: Kingsport

  • Percentage of population over 65: 25
  • Average home value: $185,975
  • Annual expenditures: $38,587
  • Livability score: 67
springtime urban skyline; clean city skyline; refreshing urban scene; springtime in Texas.

Texas

Worst place to retire: Galveston

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.5
  • Average home value: $350,806
  • Annual expenditures: $43,630
  • Livability score: 67

Where to retire instead: Georgetown

  • Percentage of population over 65: 28.4
  • Average home value: $527,914
  • Annual expenditures: $51,528
  • Livability score: 81
Park City, Utah, USA town skyline over Main Street at twilight.

Utah

Worst place to retire: Holladay

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17
  • Average home value: $858,149
  • Annual expenditures: $64,184
  • Livability score: 75

Where to retire instead: Saint George

  • Percentage of population over 65: 23.8
  • Average home value: $548,516
  • Annual expenditures: $49,292
  • Livability score: 76
Montpelier, Vermont, USA autumn town skyline.

Vermont

Worst place to retire: South Burlington

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.4
  • Average home value: $487,694
  • Annual expenditures: $52,242
  • Livability score: 75

Where to retire instead: Bennington

  • Percentage of population over 65: 27.1
  • Average home value: $194,031
  • Annual expenditures: $39,919
  • Livability score: 70
Boardwalk and gazebo at Meadowlark Regional Park in Vienna, Virginia when cherry trees are in spring bloom.

Virginia

Worst place to retire: Petersburg

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.8
  • Average home value: $172,693
  • Annual expenditures: $38,158
  • Livability score: 59

Where to retire instead: Danville

  • Percentage of population over 65: 20.7
  • Average home value: $149,267
  • Annual expenditures: $34,019
  • Livability score: 74

Washington

Worst place to retire: Lynnwood

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.6
  • Average home value: $792,537
  • Annual expenditures: $64,993
  • Livability score: 68

Where to retire instead: Edmonds

  • Percentage of population over 65: 21.4
  • Average home value: $947,232
  • Annual expenditures: $71,273
  • Livability score: 77
Harper's Ferry, West Virginia, USA - October 7, 2018 - View of High Street and Lower Town.

West Virginia

Worst place to retire: Huntington

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.5
  • Average home value: $98,827
  • Annual expenditures: $35,018
  • Livability score: 60

Where to retire instead: Wheeling

  • Percentage of population over 65: 23.8
  • Average home value: $120,178
  • Annual expenditures: $36,112
  • Livability score: 71
Downtown skyline with Buildings in Milwaukee at twilight, in Wisconsin USA.

Wisconsin

Worst place to retire: Caledonia

  • Percentage of population over 65: 18.1
  • Average home value: $310,602
  • Annual expenditures: $47,008
  • Livability score: 73

Where to retire instead: Mount Pleasant

  • Percentage of population over 65: 23.1
  • Average home value: $300,111
  • Annual expenditures: $44,724
  • Livability score: 85
summer scenery at Jackson hole (a very small village).

Wyoming

Worst place to retire: Cheyenne

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17
  • Average home value: $351,317
  • Annual expenditures: $47,389
  • Livability score: 73

Where to retire instead: Sheridan

  • Percentage of population over 65: 20.9
  • Average home value: $343,709
  • Annual expenditures: $46,342
  • Livability score: 83

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to find the worst places to spend your golden years and where to retire instead, GOBankingRates first found every city in each state that had both a population over 25,000 and a population of people 65 years and older over 16.0% (the national average) of the total population as sourced from the 2020 American Community Survey conducted by the US Census Bureau. Once these cities were identified for each state, GOBankingRates scored them across the following factors: (1) population over 65 as sourced from the 2020 American Community Survey; (2) percent of total population 65 years and older as sourced from the 2020 American Community Survey; (3) the 2022 average single family residence Zillow home value index as sourced from Zillow's housing data through March 2022; (4) annual expenditures for a person 65 and older using the Bureau of Labor Statistic's 2020 consumer expenditure survey, which was then factored out for each city using a cost of living index sourced from Sperling's Best Places; and (5) a livability score out of 100 as sourced from AreaVibes. All factors were then scored and combined with the lowest score being best. Once all scores were tabulated the qualifying city with the highest overall score was deemed that states "worst place to spend your golden years" and the city with the lowest score was deemed "where to retire to instead". For some smaller states the population requirement was lowered, Alaska did not have enough cities to be included in the final list. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 14, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Worst Places To Spend Your Golden Years and Where To Retire Instead

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

