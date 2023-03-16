Worst Places To Spend Your Golden Years and Where To Retire Instead

Once you reach retirement, money takes on a new meaning. You become keenly attuned to every dollar of your nest egg, balancing things you may have once taken for granted while working, such as traveling, making big purchases, and general expenditures. For those of you with plans to relocate in retirement, your biggest concern might be finding a place that's both affordable and desirable.

Find Out: What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at 65?

With a Recession Looming: Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track

That's why GOBankingRates identified one location in every state that will eat away your savings fast, and one place that can provide you a welcome respite from unbearable bills.

The study took every city in the United States with a population of at least 25,000 residents, of whom at least 16% are over the age of 65. Those cities were then scored based on their cost of living, their livability score per AreaVibes and how much of the population are senior citizens. Home values sourced from Zillow's Home Value Index were also accounted for in the final ranking. Lower values scored higher to reflect the needs of retirees in the housing market.

After combining all of these scores, the study highlighted which city scored the worst in each state -- save for Alaska, which didn't have enough cities that fit the criteria -- and which had the best combination of livability and low costs.

See which community in your state you should avoid when you're getting ready to hang it up, and which one might help you live a richer and more fulfilling retirement.

Alabama

Worst place to retire: Opelika

Percentage of population over 65: 16.4

16.4 Average home value: $211,787

$211,787 Annual expenditures: $42,203

$42,203 Livability score: 62

Where to retire instead: Huntsville

Percentage of population over 65: 16.4

16.4 Average home value: $268,894

$268,894 Annual expenditures: $40,918

$40,918 Livability score: 79

Take Our Poll: As a Retired Person, Are You Comfortable With Your Monthly Income?

Arizona

Worst place to retire: Scottsdale

Percentage of population over 65: 24.4

24.4 Average home value: $890,521

$890,521 Annual expenditures: $463,375

$463,375 Livability score: 69

Where to retire instead: Surprise

Percentage of population over 65: 23.1

23.1 Average home value: $431,024

$431,024 Annual expenditures: $49,577

$49,577 Livability score: 84

Arkansas

Worst place to retire: Texarkana

Percentage of population over 65: 16.9

16.9 Average home value: $127,421

$127,421 Annual expenditures: $35,399

$35,399 Livability score: 60

Where to retire instead: Bella Vista

Percentage of population over 65: 31.8

31.8 Average home value: $284,504

$284,504 Annual expenditures: $43,154

$43,154 Livability score: 82

California

Worst place to retire: Beverly Hills

Percentage of population over 65: 22.8

22.8 Average home value: $5,926,049

$5,926,049 Annual expenditures: $259,876

$259,876 Livability score: 77

Where to retire instead: Walnut Creek

Percentage of population over 65: 30.4

30.4 Average home value: $1,361,645

$1,361,645 Annual expenditures: $92,827

$92,827 Livability score: 79

Colorado

Worst place to retire: Lakewood

Percentage of population over 65: 16.9

16.9 Average home value: $634,190

$634,190 Annual expenditures: $60,758

$60,758 Livability score: 66

Where to retire instead: Loveland

Percentage of population over 65: 18.9

18.9 Average home value: $499,852

$499,852 Annual expenditures: $54,430

$54,430 Livability score: 83

Connecticut

Worst place to retire: Norwich

Percentage of population over 65: 17

17 Average home value: $220,262

$220,262 Annual expenditures: $44,486

$44,486 Livability score: 68

Where to retire instead: Newington

Percentage of population over 65: 6,514

6,514 Average home value: $293,746

$293,746 Annual expenditures: $49,054

$49,054 Livability score: 83

Delaware

Worst place to retire: Middletown

Percentage of population over 65: 18.6

18.6 Average home value: $449,668

$449,668 Annual expenditures: $58,570

$58,570 Livability score: 73

Where to retire instead: Hockessin

Percentage of population over 65: 23.3

23.3 Average home value: $538,879

$538,879 Annual expenditures: $62,328

$62,328 Livability score: 82

Florida

Worst place to retire: Miami Beach

Percentage of population over 65: 16.7

16.7 Average home value: $1,974,304

$1,974,304 Annual expenditures: $59,950

$59,950 Livability score: 69

Where to retire instead: The Villages

Percentage of population over 65: 84.2

84.2 Average home value: $371,681

$371,681 Annual expenditures: $49,197

$49,197 Livability score: 79

Georgia

Worst place to retire: Snellville

Percentage of population over 65: 17

17 Average home value: $333,332

$333,332 Annual expenditures: $46,485

$46,485 Livability score: 70

Where to retire instead: Peachtree City

Percentage of population over 65: 19.1

19.1 Average home value: $465,339

$465,339 Annual expenditures: $55,858

$55,858 Livability score: 90

Hawaii

Worst place to retire: Kahului

Percentage of population over 65: 17.7

17.7 Average home value: $923,041

$923,041 Annual expenditures: $76,983

$76,983 Livability score: 64

Where to retire instead: Mililani Town

Percentage of population over 65: 23.2

23.2 Average home value: $1,025,374

$1,025,374 Annual expenditures: $88,878

$88,878 Livability score: 73

Idaho

Worst place to retire: Coeur d'Alene

Percentage of population over 65: 17.4

17.4 Average home value: $593,469

$593,469 Annual expenditures: $50,529

$50,529 Livability score: 76

Where to retire instead: Lewiston

Percentage of population over 65: 19.4

19.4 Average home value: $357,505

$357,505 Annual expenditures: $45,248

$45,248 Livability score: 78

Illinois

Worst place to retire: Wilmette

Percentage of population over 65: 20.3

20.3 Average home value: $833,464

$833,464 Annual expenditures: $75,698

$75,698 Livability score: 81

Where to retire instead: Huntley

Percentage of population over 65: 34

34 Average home value: $338,278

$338,278 Annual expenditures: $53,241

$53,241 Livability score: 83

Indiana

Worst place to retire: Hobart

Percentage of population over 65: 16

16 Average home value: $203,227

$203,227 Annual expenditures: $41,108

$41,108 Livability score: 68

Where to retire instead: Richmond

Percentage of population over 65: 18.7

18.7 Average home value: $111.586

$111.586 Annual expenditures: $32,163

$32,163 Livability score: 69

Iowa

Worst place to retire: Council Bluffs

Percentage of population over 65: 16.9

16.9 Average home value: $168,948

$168,948 Annual expenditures: $40,252

$40,252 Livability score: 67

Where to retire instead: Clinton

Percentage of population over 65: 20.5

20.5 Average home value: $102,078

$102,078 Annual expenditures: $35,732

$35,732 Livability score: 75

Kansas

Worst place to retire: Salina

Percentage of population over 65: 16.8

16.8 Average home value: $158,701

$158,701 Annual expenditures: $36,160

$36,160 Livability score: 70

Where to retire instead: Hutchinson

Percentage of population over 65: 19.3

19.3 Average home value: $118,964

$118,964 Annual expenditures: $35,018

$35,018 Livability score: 70

Kentucky

Worst place to retire: Florence

Percentage of population over 65: 16.9

16.9 Average home value: $264,268

$264,268 Annual expenditures: $42,869

$42,869 Livability score: 69

Where to retire instead: Owensboro

Percentage of population over 65: 18.5

18.5 Average home value: $173,124

$173,124 Annual expenditures: $38,491

$38,491 Livability score: 73

Louisiana

Worst place to retire: Marrero

Percentage of population over 65: 18.2

18.2 Average home value: $208,359

$208,359 Annual expenditures: $42,250

$42,250 Livability score: 65

Where to retire instead: Metairie

Percentage of population over 65: 20

20 Average home value: $329,005

$329,005 Annual expenditures: $48,245

$48,245 Livability score: 82

Maine

Worst place to retire: Bangor

Percentage of population over 65: 17.5

17.5 Average home value: $227,557

$227,557 Annual expenditures: $39,633

$39,633 Livability score: 72

Where to retire instead: Lewiston

Percentage of population over 65: 18.8

18.8 Average home value: $241,105

$241,105 Annual expenditures: $40,537

$40,537 Livability score: 70

Maryland

Worst place to retire: Annapolis

Percentage of population over 65: 17.2

17.2 Average home value: $556,843

$556,843 Annual expenditures: $59,759

$59,759 Livability score: 60

Where to retire instead: Carney

Percentage of population over 65: 24.6

24.6 Average home value: $299,866

$299,866 Annual expenditures: $49,768

$49,768 Livability score: 70

Massachusetts

Worst place to retire: Brookline

Percentage of population over 65: 16

16 Average home value: $2,245,366

$2,245,366 Annual expenditures: $97,442

$97,442 Livability score: 86

Where to retire instead: Peabody

Percentage of population over 65: 22.6

22.6 Average home value: $635,408

$635,408 Annual expenditures: $61,662

$61,662 Livability score: 72

Michigan

Worst place to retire: Port Huron

Percentage of population over 65: 16.2

16.2 Average home value: $143,284

$143,284 Annual expenditures: $37,064

$37,064 Livability score: 61

Where to retire instead: Livonia

Percentage of population over 65: 20.6

20.6 Average home value: $274,962

$274,962 Annual expenditures: $47,198

$47,198 Livability score: 90

Minnesota

Worst place to retire: Inver Grove Heights

Percentage of population over 65: 16.3

16.3 Average home value: $364,669

$364,669 Annual expenditures: $50,006

$50,006 Livability score: 77

Where to retire instead: Minnetonka

Percentage of population over 65: 21.3

21.3 Average home value: $478,657

$478,657 Annual expenditures: $54,716

$54,716 Livability score: 86

Mississippi

Worst place to retire: Greenville

Percentage of population over 65: 16.3

16.3 Average home value: $498,690

$498,690 Annual expenditures: $33,686

$33,686 Livability score: 57

Where to retire instead: Brandon

Percentage of population over 65: 17.4

17.4 Average home value: $246,676

$246,676 Annual expenditures: $44,106

$44,106 Livability score: 86

Missouri

Worst place to retire: Wildwood

Percentage of population over 65: 17.1

17.1 Average home value: $485,727

$485,727 Annual expenditures: $57,618

$57,618 Livability score: 77

Where to retire instead: Independence

Percentage of population over 65: 18.2

18.2 Average home value: $177,820

$177,820 Annual expenditures: $39,966

$39,966 Livability score: 71

Montana

Worst place to retire: Butte-Silver Bow

Percentage of population over 65: 18.8

18.8 Average home value: $201,614

$201,614 Annual expenditures: $38,111

$38,111 Livability score: 50

Where to retire instead: Great Falls

Percentage of population over 65: 19

19 Average home value: $268,952

$268,952 Annual expenditures: $42,964

$42,964 Livability score: 64

Nebraska

Worst place to retire: North Platte

Percentage of population over 65: 17.4

17.4 Average home value: $175,817

$175,817 Annual expenditures: $39,586

$39,586 Livability score: 72

Where to retire instead: Hastings

Percentage of population over 65: 17.3

17.3 Average home value: $157,752

$157,752 Annual expenditures: $37,778

$37,778 Livability score: 85

Nevada

Worst place to retire: Carson City

Percentage of population over 65: 20.3

20.3 Average home value: $496,808

$496,808 Annual expenditures: $52,242

$52,242 Livability score: 71

Where to retire instead: Henderson

Percentage of population over 65: 20.3

20.3 Average home value: $491,837

$491,837 Annual expenditures: $56,000

$56,000 Livability score: 84

New Hampshire

Worst place to retire: Nashua

Percentage of population over 65: 16.5

16.5 Average home value: $448,759

$448,759 Annual expenditures: $52,860

$52,860 Livability score: 78

Where to retire instead: Concord

Percentage of population over 65: 17.6

17.6 Average home value: $373,854

$373,854 Annual expenditures: $45,581

$45,581 Livability score: 82

New Jersey

Worst place to retire: Long Branch

Percentage of population over 65: 16.1

16.1 Average home value: $561,118

$561,118 Annual expenditures: $60,330

$60,330 Livability score: 63

Where to retire instead: Toms River

Percentage of population over 65: 19

19 Average home value: $356,820

$356,820 Annual expenditures: $50,339

$50,339 Livability score: 74

New Mexico

Worst place to retire: South Valley

Percentage of population over 65: 18.2

18.2 Average home value: $234,905

$234,905 Annual expenditures: $40,728

$40,728 Livability score: 54

Where to retire instead: Alamogordo

Percentage of population over 65: 18.6

18.6 Average home value: $163,774

$163,774 Annual expenditures: $35,922

$35,922 Livability score: 72

New York

Worst place to retire: Mount Vernon

Percentage of population over 65: 17.9

17.9 Average home value: $603,908

$603,908 Annual expenditures: $70,988

$70,988 Livability score: 55

Where to retire instead: West Seneca

Percentage of population over 65: 20.9

20.9 Average home value: $214,611

$214,611 Annual expenditures: $41,774

$41,774 Livability score: 89

North Carolina

Worst place to retire: Salisbury

Percentage of population over 65: 16.9

16.9 Average home value: $226,747

$226,747 Annual expenditures: $40,490

$40,490 Livability score: 57

Where to retire instead: New Bern

Percentage of population over 65: 22.7

22.7 Average home value: $216,934

$216,934 Annual expenditures: $38,967

$38,967 Livability score: 62

North Dakota

Worst place to retire: Wahpeton

Percentage of population over 65: 17.3

17.3 Average home value: $170,752

$170,752 Annual expenditures: $37,112

$37,112 Livability score: 68

Where to retire instead: Jamestown

Percentage of population over 65: 19.3

19.3 Average home value: $184,473

$184,473 Annual expenditures: $38,872

$38,872 Livability score: 81

Ohio

Worst place to retire: Garfield Heights

Percentage of population over 65: 16.4

16.4 Average home value: $116,000

$116,000 Annual expenditures: $34,971

$34,971 Livability score: 61

Where to retire instead: Mentor

Percentage of population over 65: 23.1

23.1 Average home value: $264,453

$264,453 Annual expenditures: $42,345

$42,345 Livability score: 92

Oklahoma

Worst place to retire: Yukon

Percentage of population over 65: 16.2

16.2 Average home value: $224,744

$224,744 Annual expenditures: $44,296

$44,296 Livability score: 80

Where to retire instead: Bartlesville

Percentage of population over 65: 19

19 Average home value: $151,427

$151,427 Annual expenditures: $38,063

$38,063 Livability score: 73

Oregon

Worst place to retire: Woodburn

Percentage of population over 65: 18.1

18.1 Average home value: $408,983

$408,983 Annual expenditures: $48,150

$48,150 Livability score: 64

Where to retire instead: Lake Oswego

Percentage of population over 65: 21.4

21.4 Average home value: $938,237

$938,237 Annual expenditures: $76,174

$76,174 Livability score: 84

Pennsylvania

Worst place to retire: Bethlehem

Percentage of population over 65: 17.2

17.2 Average home value: $348,295

$348,295 Annual expenditures: $50,814

$50,814 Livability score: 75

Where to retire instead: Bethel Park

Percentage of population over 65: 23.3

23.3 Average home value: $283,913

$283,913 Annual expenditures: $46,485

$46,485 Livability score: 94

Rhode Island

Worst place to retire: East Providence

Percentage of population over 65: 19.3

19.3 Average home value: $348,295

$348,295 Annual expenditures: $50,814

$50,814 Livability score: 75

Where to retire instead: Warwick

Percentage of population over 65: 20.9

20.9 Average home value: $344,147

$344,147 Annual expenditures: $48,293

$48,293 Livability score: 75

South Carolina

Worst place to retire: Spartanburg

Percentage of population over 65: 16.6

16.6 Average home value: $188,411

$188,411 Annual expenditures: $38,158

$38,158 Livability score: 61

Where to retire instead: Mount Pleasant

Percentage of population over 65: 16.7

16.7 Average home value: $690,488

$690,488 Annual expenditures: $61,329

$61,329 Livability score: 86

South Dakota

Worst place to retire: Rapid City

Percentage of population over 65: 18.3

18.3 Average home value: $301,673

$301,673 Annual expenditures: $44,201

$44,201 Livability score: 67

Where to retire instead: Watertown

Percentage of population over 65: 17.8

17.8 Average home value: $251,734

$251,734 Annual expenditures: $38,967

$38,967 Livability score: 84

Tennessee

Worst place to retire: Lebanon

Percentage of population over 65: 16.4

16.4 Average home value: $413,940

$413,940 Annual expenditures: $48,340

$48,340 Livability score: 71

Where to retire instead: Kingsport

Percentage of population over 65: 25

25 Average home value: $185,975

$185,975 Annual expenditures: $38,587

$38,587 Livability score: 67

Texas

Worst place to retire: Galveston

Percentage of population over 65: 17.5

17.5 Average home value: $350,806

$350,806 Annual expenditures: $43,630

$43,630 Livability score: 67

Where to retire instead: Georgetown

Percentage of population over 65: 28.4

28.4 Average home value: $527,914

$527,914 Annual expenditures: $51,528

$51,528 Livability score: 81

Utah

Worst place to retire: Holladay

Percentage of population over 65: 17

17 Average home value: $858,149

$858,149 Annual expenditures: $64,184

$64,184 Livability score: 75

Where to retire instead: Saint George

Percentage of population over 65: 23.8

23.8 Average home value: $548,516

$548,516 Annual expenditures: $49,292

$49,292 Livability score: 76

Vermont

Worst place to retire: South Burlington

Percentage of population over 65: 17.4

17.4 Average home value: $487,694

$487,694 Annual expenditures: $52,242

$52,242 Livability score: 75

Where to retire instead: Bennington

Percentage of population over 65: 27.1

27.1 Average home value: $194,031

$194,031 Annual expenditures: $39,919

$39,919 Livability score: 70

Virginia

Worst place to retire: Petersburg

Percentage of population over 65: 16.8

16.8 Average home value: $172,693

$172,693 Annual expenditures: $38,158

$38,158 Livability score: 59

Where to retire instead: Danville

Percentage of population over 65: 20.7

20.7 Average home value: $149,267

$149,267 Annual expenditures: $34,019

$34,019 Livability score: 74

Washington

Worst place to retire: Lynnwood

Percentage of population over 65: 16.6

16.6 Average home value: $792,537

$792,537 Annual expenditures: $64,993

$64,993 Livability score: 68

Where to retire instead: Edmonds

Percentage of population over 65: 21.4

21.4 Average home value: $947,232

$947,232 Annual expenditures: $71,273

$71,273 Livability score: 77

West Virginia

Worst place to retire: Huntington

Percentage of population over 65: 16.5

16.5 Average home value: $98,827

$98,827 Annual expenditures: $35,018

$35,018 Livability score: 60

Where to retire instead: Wheeling

Percentage of population over 65: 23.8

23.8 Average home value: $120,178

$120,178 Annual expenditures: $36,112

$36,112 Livability score: 71

Wisconsin

Worst place to retire: Caledonia

Percentage of population over 65: 18.1

18.1 Average home value: $310,602

$310,602 Annual expenditures: $47,008

$47,008 Livability score: 73

Where to retire instead: Mount Pleasant

Percentage of population over 65: 23.1

23.1 Average home value: $300,111

$300,111 Annual expenditures: $44,724

$44,724 Livability score: 85

Wyoming

Worst place to retire: Cheyenne

Percentage of population over 65: 17

17 Average home value: $351,317

$351,317 Annual expenditures: $47,389

$47,389 Livability score: 73

Where to retire instead: Sheridan

Percentage of population over 65: 20.9

20.9 Average home value: $343,709

$343,709 Annual expenditures: $46,342

$46,342 Livability score: 83

More From GOBankingRates

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to find the worst places to spend your golden years and where to retire instead, GOBankingRates first found every city in each state that had both a population over 25,000 and a population of people 65 years and older over 16.0% (the national average) of the total population as sourced from the 2020 American Community Survey conducted by the US Census Bureau. Once these cities were identified for each state, GOBankingRates scored them across the following factors: (1) population over 65 as sourced from the 2020 American Community Survey; (2) percent of total population 65 years and older as sourced from the 2020 American Community Survey; (3) the 2022 average single family residence Zillow home value index as sourced from Zillow's housing data through March 2022; (4) annual expenditures for a person 65 and older using the Bureau of Labor Statistic's 2020 consumer expenditure survey, which was then factored out for each city using a cost of living index sourced from Sperling's Best Places; and (5) a livability score out of 100 as sourced from AreaVibes. All factors were then scored and combined with the lowest score being best. Once all scores were tabulated the qualifying city with the highest overall score was deemed that states "worst place to spend your golden years" and the city with the lowest score was deemed "where to retire to instead". For some smaller states the population requirement was lowered, Alaska did not have enough cities to be included in the final list. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 14, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Worst Places To Spend Your Golden Years and Where To Retire Instead

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.