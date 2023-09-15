News & Insights

Worst not over for Chinese property sector, JPMorgan investor survey shows

Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

September 15, 2023 — 10:56 am EDT

Written by Marc Jones for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The worst of China's property crisis is not yet over, a survey of Chinese and international investors carried out by JPMorgan has shown.

China's property woes have continued to mount in recent weeks as major developers like Country Garden2007.HK and state-backed Sino Ocean3377.HK have teetered close to an Evergrande-style default.

"Unsurprisingly, most investors are bearish," JPMorgan's analysts said in a summary of the survey published on Friday.

It was the first time the investment bank had conducted the survey. It showed 55% of those who took part believed the market was "still at the trough" of its crisis, with only 26% of respondents of the view that the worst is now past.

There was no major discrepancy between Chinese and international investors' views, they added.

Around 60% of respondents expected firms' share prices to rise over the next three months, although only 16% said they were more likely to increase their positioning.

"Ineffective policy responses" meanwhile was viewed as the biggest concern, followed by a spillover into the banking system, a double dip in property sales, and a significant slump in home prices.

Respondents are still unconvinced that recent support measures will be enough to steady the situation. Just over 40% had a "neutral view" on whether these easing measures will boost property sales over the next 3-6 months.

Going forward, only 17% expect Beijing to provide very strong stimulus, while the majority, or 65%, expect regional or local governments to gradually increase support.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by David Holmes)

((marc.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0)20 7513 4042; Reuters Messaging: marc.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net Twitter @marcjonesrtrs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.