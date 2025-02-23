News & Insights

The Worst Housing Market for Growth in Your State

February 23, 2025 — 07:01 am EST

The U.S. housing market is expected to rebound this year, but some areas won’t offer as much growth as others.

GOBankingRates looked at the 200 largest metro areas in America to find housing markets that have had depressed growth over the past two years. The research looked at change in home value from December 2022 to December 2024, plus other market factors such as housing inventory and price cuts.

This gallery breaks down the worst markets for growth in 44 states that had cities on the list. Is your city here?

Huntsville is a small Town in Texas off of Interstate 45 by a State Park of the Same Name.

Alabama: Huntsville

  • December 2024 home value: $303,018
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): 0.8%
  • Mean price cut: $7,885
  • Share of listings with price cut: 25.5%
  • Mean days to close: 32

Phoenix, Arizona, USA Downtown Skyline Aerial.

Arizona: Phoenix

  • December 2024 home value: $461,438
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): -0.6%
  • Mean price cut: $14,155
  • Share of listings with price cut: 29.6%
  • Mean days to close: 30

View of the pier and beach in Capitola, California.

California: Santa Cruz

  • December 2024 home value: $1,177,474
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): 1.3%
  • Mean price cut: $75,143
  • Share of listings with price cut: 18%
  • Mean days to close: 27
Colorado: Denver

  • December 2024 home value: $601,363
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): 0.9%
  • Mean price cut: $14,361
  • Share of listings with price cut: 29.4%
  • Mean days to close: 29
Bridgeport is a historic seaport city in the U.

Connecticut: Bridgeport

  • December 2024 home value: $708,168
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): 15%
  • Mean price cut: $58,098
  • Share of listings with price cut: 13.6%
  • Mean days to close: 44
Florida: North Port

  • December 2024 home value: $450,174
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): -5.1%
  • Mean price cut: $21,197
  • Share of listings with price cut: 23.5%
  • Mean days to close: 38
High-angle view of Atlanta's modern skyline, including office buildings, hotels, and condominiums - Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Georgia: Atlanta

  • December 2024 home value: $384,031
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): 3.5%
  • Mean price cut: $13,097
  • Share of listings with price cut: 24.9%
  • Mean days to close: 25

Maunawili Falls in Oahu, Hawaii stock photo

Hawaii: Honolulu

  • December 2024 home value: $1,052,010
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): -0.2%
  • Mean price cut: $56,126
  • Share of listings with price cut: 16.8%
  • Mean days to close: 41
View of the Spokane River as it runs under the Centennial Trail Bridge at the border of Post Falls, Idaho and Stateline and Liberty Lake, Washington, USA.

Idaho: Boise

  • December 2024 home value: $475,068
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): 0.2%
  • Mean price cut: $15,072
  • Share of listings with price cut: 27.4%
  • Mean days to close: 29
Welcome to Illinois Sign stock photo

Illinois: Peoria

  • December 2024 home value: $147,008
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): 10.9%
  • Mean price cut: $8,223
  • Share of listings with price cut: 27.1%
  • Mean days to close: 33
Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

Indiana: Indianapolis

  • December 2024 home value: $279,398
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): 5.3%
  • Mean price cut: $9,432
  • Share of listings with price cut: 29.7%
  • Mean days to close: 32
Morning in Des Moines, Iowa.

Iowa: Des Moines

  • December 2024 home value: $285,776
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): 6.7%
  • Mean price cut: $9,227
  • Share of listings with price cut: 26.4%
  • Mean days to close: 36

Kansas state of United States flag on flagpole waving cloudy sky background realistic 3d illustration.

Kansas: Wichita

  • December 2024 home value: $210,063
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): 12.4%
  • Mean price cut: $9,291
  • Share of listings with price cut: 24.8%
  • Mean days to close: 31
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, USA - JUNE 12, 2016: Louisville, located on the banks of the Ohio River, is home to the Kentucky Derby and the hometown of Muhammad Ali.

Kentucky: Louisville

  • December 2024 home value: $260,734
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): 8.4%
  • Mean price cut: $9,280
  • Share of listings with price cut: 26.8%
  • Mean days to close: 34
City of New Orleans sunset stock photo

Louisiana: New Orleans

  • December 2024 home value: $234,281
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): -10.3%
  • Mean price cut: $14,583
  • Share of listings with price cut: 19.6%
  • Mean days to close: 33
South Portland, Maine, USA with the Portland Breakwater Light at dawn.

Maine: Portland

  • December 2024 home value: $519,087
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): 11.8%
  • Mean price cut: $33,773
  • Share of listings with price cut: 18.9%
  • Mean days to close: 35
Maryland - Salisbury Zoo.

Maryland: Salisbury

  • December 2024 home value: $408,654
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): 5.4%
  • Mean price cut: $17,367
  • Share of listings with price cut: 21.8%
  • Mean days to close: 39

Drone shot of Cape Cod Bay at sunset on a sunny day in Fall, close to the town of Barnstable, Massachusetts

Massachusetts: Barnstable Town

  • December 2024 home value: $764,402
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): 11.2%
  • Mean price cut: $49,272
  • Share of listings with price cut: 17.5%
  • Mean days to close: 43
Kalamazoo Cityscape stock photo

Michigan: Kalamazoo

  • December 2024 home value: $254,607
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): 9.0%
  • Mean price cut: $11,781
  • Share of listings with price cut: 28.0%
  • Mean days to close: 33
Minneapolis Minnesota cityscape view

Minnesota: Minneapolis

  • December 2024 home value: $377,560
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): 3.0%
  • Mean price cut: $13,996
  • Share of listings with price cut: 22.4%
  • Mean days to close: 27
Mississippi Welcome Sign

Mississippi: Jackson

  • December 2024 home value: $190,951
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): 2.9%
  • Mean price cut: $9,244
  • Share of listings with price cut: 21.6%
  • Mean days to close: 35
Springfield Missouri, USA- May 18, 2014.

Missouri: Springfield

  • December 2024 home value: $253,836
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): 6.2%
  • Mean price cut: $11,451
  • Share of listings with price cut: 24.0%
  • Mean days to close: 33

Plattsmouth, NE, USA - July 13, 2014: Nebraska, the good life, home of Arbor Day - roadside welcome sign at state border.

Nebraska: Omaha

  • December 2024 home value: $285,357
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): 8.5%
  • Mean price cut: $10,859
  • Share of listings with price cut: 28.1%
  • Mean days to close: 32
A front view of the iconic Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas sign in the Nevada, USA city.

Nevada: Las Vegas

  • December 2024 home value: $447,985
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): 4.3%
  • Mean price cut: $12,919
  • Share of listings with price cut: 23.2%
  • Mean days to close: 29
Downtown Manchester, New Hampshire

New Hampshire: Manchester

  • December 2024 home value: $516,634
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): 15.6%
  • Mean price cut: $26,695
  • Share of listings with price cut: 18.6%
  • Mean days to close: 38
Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA - September 22, 2013: People walking the Atlantic City Boardwalk in NJ on September 22, 2013.

New Jersey: Atlantic City

  • December 2024 home value: $386,898
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): 17.7%
  • Mean price cut: $24,438
  • Share of listings with price cut: 15.9%
  • Mean days to close: 38
Welcome to New Mexico road sign just across the Texas state line.

New Mexico: Albuquerque

  • December 2024 home value: $335,743
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): 9.6%
  • Mean price cut: $12,921
  • Share of listings with price cut: 25.7%
  • Mean days to close: 36

New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York: Albany

  • December 2024 home value: $329,814
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): 11.4%
  • Mean price cut: $17,229
  • Share of listings with price cut: 20.6%
  • Mean days to close: 52
North Carolina plate

North Carolina: Raleigh

  • December 2024 home value: $443,111
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): 1.8%
  • Mean price cut: $12,107
  • Share of listings with price cut: 27.8%
  • Mean days to close: 35
Fargo, North Dakota / USA - June 27 2017: Theater and Street View in Summer.

North Dakota: Fargo

  • December 2024 home value: $309,771
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): 4.9%
  • Mean price cut: $8,225
  • Share of listings with price cut: 17.7%
  • Mean days to close: 32
Drone Shot of Reeb-Hosack Neighborhood in Columbus, Ohio stock photo

Ohio: Columbus

  • December 2024 home value: $329,987
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): 9.1%
  • Mean price cut: $10,299
  • Share of listings with price cut: 28.8%
  • Mean days to close: 31
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA downtown skyline at twilight.

Oklahoma: Oklahoma City

  • December 2024 home value: $231,861
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): 5.5%
  • Mean price cut: $8,302
  • Share of listings with price cut: 25.5%
  • Mean days to close: 32

Sunrise at Portland, Oregon.

Oregon: Portland

  • December 2024 home value: $554,770
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): 1.9%
  • Mean price cut: $20,311
  • Share of listings with price cut: 22.8%
  • Mean days to close: 30
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA city skyline.

Pennsylvania: Pittsburgh

  • December 2024 home value: $208,694
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): 6.2%
  • Mean price cut: $11,216
  • Share of listings with price cut: 23.1%
  • Mean days to close: 39
View of Capitol Hill with Rhode Island State House and streets of Providence behind.

Rhode Island: Providence

  • December 2024 home value: $495,472
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): 14.8%
  • Mean price cut: $26,127
  • Share of listings with price cut: 19.5%
  • Mean days to close: 41
Map of South Carolina State.

South Carolina: Myrtle Beach

  • December 2024 home value: $360,416
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): 1.1%
  • Mean price cut: $13,676
  • Share of listings with price cut: 23.2%
  • Mean days to close: 39
Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

Tennessee: Nashville

  • December 2024 home value: $442,350
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): 1.4%
  • Mean price cut: $17,442
  • Share of listings with price cut: 26.8%
  • Mean days to close: 33

Austin , Texas , USA - September 1st 2022: Aerial Drone View over Austin during a Gorgeous Day along the Colorado River or Lady Bird Lake with a perfect Futuristic Skyline Background.

Texas: Austin

  • December 2024 home value: $450,099
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): -11%
  • Mean price cut: $20,173
  • Share of listings with price cut: 22.5%
  • Mean days to close: 25

Utah: Provo

  • December 2024 home value: $545,631
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): 0.4%
  • Mean price cut: $13,600
  • Share of listings with price cut: 27.7%
  • Mean days to close: 28
Burlington Vermont metropolitan area

Vermont: Burlington

  • December 2024 home value: $480,856
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): 8.1%
  • Mean price cut: $22,807
  • Share of listings with price cut: 20.4%
  • Mean days to close: 49
High angle view of Roanoke Virginia with famous church in the background -- St Andrews Catholic Church.

Virginia: Roanoke

  • December 2024 home value: $277,950
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): 11.6%
  • Mean price cut: $8,640
  • Share of listings with price cut: 27.1%
  • Mean days to close: 36
A roadside welcome to Washington State sign in the rural Palouse area near Spokane, Washington, USA.

Washington: Kennewick

  • December 2024 home value: $426,565
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): 3.4%
  • Mean price cut: $14,829
  • Share of listings with price cut: 21.1%
  • Mean days to close: 40

Kenova, USA - October 17, 2019: Welcome to West Virginia sign Wild and Wonderful with mountains picture and blue sky by Kentucky border.

West Virginia: Huntington

  • December 2024 home value: $150,895
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): 5.8%
  • Mean price cut: $11,083
  • Share of listings with price cut: 21.0%
  • Mean days to close: 38
Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA downtown city skyline on Lake Michigan at twilight.

Wisconsin: Milwaukee

  • December 2024 home value: $354,940
  • Two-year home value change (percentage): 14.6%
  • Mean price cut: $13,182
  • Share of listings with price cut: 18.2%
  • Mean days to close: 23

Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at the 200 largest Metro Statistical Areas (MSA). For each MSA, GOBankingRates found (1) 1-year percent change in home value; (2) 1-year change in home value in USD; (3) 2-year percent change in home value; (4) 2-year change in home value in USD; (5) For-Sale Inventory; (6) mean days from listing to pending; (7) mean list to sale ratio; (8) mean days from pending to close; (9) share of listings with a price cut; and (10) mean price cut. All data was sourced from Zillow’s December 2024 data. All factors were then scored and combined, with the highest score being the worst housing markets. In final calculations factors (1), (2), (9), and (10) were weighted 2x and factor (5) was weighted 0.5x. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 29, 2025.

