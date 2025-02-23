The Worst Housing Market for Growth in Your State

The U.S. housing market is expected to rebound this year, but some areas won’t offer as much growth as others.

GOBankingRates looked at the 200 largest metro areas in America to find housing markets that have had depressed growth over the past two years. The research looked at change in home value from December 2022 to December 2024, plus other market factors such as housing inventory and price cuts.

This gallery breaks down the worst markets for growth in 44 states that had cities on the list. Is your city here?

Alabama: Huntsville

December 2024 home value: $303,018

$303,018 Two-year home value change (percentage): 0.8%

0.8% Mean price cut: $7,885

$7,885 Share of listings with price cut: 25.5%

25.5% Mean days to close: 32

Arizona: Phoenix

December 2024 home value: $461,438

$461,438 Two-year home value change (percentage): -0.6%

-0.6% Mean price cut: $14,155

$14,155 Share of listings with price cut: 29.6%

29.6% Mean days to close: 30

California: Santa Cruz

December 2024 home value: $1,177,474

$1,177,474 Two-year home value change (percentage): 1.3%

1.3% Mean price cut: $75,143

$75,143 Share of listings with price cut: 18%

18% Mean days to close: 27

Colorado: Denver

December 2024 home value: $601,363

$601,363 Two-year home value change (percentage): 0.9%

0.9% Mean price cut: $14,361

$14,361 Share of listings with price cut: 29.4%

29.4% Mean days to close: 29

Connecticut: Bridgeport

December 2024 home value: $708,168

$708,168 Two-year home value change (percentage): 15%

15% Mean price cut: $58,098

$58,098 Share of listings with price cut: 13.6%

13.6% Mean days to close: 44

Florida: North Port

December 2024 home value: $450,174

$450,174 Two-year home value change (percentage): -5.1%

-5.1% Mean price cut: $21,197

$21,197 Share of listings with price cut: 23.5%

23.5% Mean days to close: 38

Georgia: Atlanta

December 2024 home value: $384,031

$384,031 Two-year home value change (percentage): 3.5%

3.5% Mean price cut: $13,097

$13,097 Share of listings with price cut: 24.9%

24.9% Mean days to close: 25

Hawaii: Honolulu

December 2024 home value: $1,052,010

$1,052,010 Two-year home value change (percentage): -0.2%

-0.2% Mean price cut: $56,126

$56,126 Share of listings with price cut: 16.8%

16.8% Mean days to close: 41

Idaho: Boise

December 2024 home value: $475,068

$475,068 Two-year home value change (percentage): 0.2%

0.2% Mean price cut: $15,072

$15,072 Share of listings with price cut: 27.4%

27.4% Mean days to close: 29

Illinois: Peoria

December 2024 home value: $147,008

$147,008 Two-year home value change (percentage): 10.9%

10.9% Mean price cut: $8,223

$8,223 Share of listings with price cut: 27.1%

27.1% Mean days to close: 33

Indiana: Indianapolis

December 2024 home value: $279,398

$279,398 Two-year home value change (percentage): 5.3%

5.3% Mean price cut: $9,432

$9,432 Share of listings with price cut: 29.7%

29.7% Mean days to close: 32

Iowa: Des Moines

December 2024 home value: $285,776

$285,776 Two-year home value change (percentage): 6.7%

6.7% Mean price cut: $9,227

$9,227 Share of listings with price cut: 26.4%

26.4% Mean days to close: 36

Kansas: Wichita

December 2024 home value: $210,063

$210,063 Two-year home value change (percentage): 12.4%

12.4% Mean price cut: $9,291

$9,291 Share of listings with price cut: 24.8%

24.8% Mean days to close: 31

Kentucky: Louisville

December 2024 home value: $260,734

$260,734 Two-year home value change (percentage): 8.4%

8.4% Mean price cut: $9,280

$9,280 Share of listings with price cut: 26.8%

26.8% Mean days to close: 34

Louisiana: New Orleans

December 2024 home value: $234,281

$234,281 Two-year home value change (percentage): -10.3%

-10.3% Mean price cut: $14,583

$14,583 Share of listings with price cut: 19.6%

19.6% Mean days to close: 33

Maine: Portland

December 2024 home value: $519,087

$519,087 Two-year home value change (percentage): 11.8%

11.8% Mean price cut: $33,773

$33,773 Share of listings with price cut: 18.9%

18.9% Mean days to close: 35

Maryland: Salisbury

December 2024 home value: $408,654

$408,654 Two-year home value change (percentage): 5.4%

5.4% Mean price cut: $17,367

$17,367 Share of listings with price cut: 21.8%

21.8% Mean days to close: 39

Massachusetts: Barnstable Town

December 2024 home value: $764,402

$764,402 Two-year home value change (percentage): 11.2%

11.2% Mean price cut: $49,272

$49,272 Share of listings with price cut: 17.5%

17.5% Mean days to close: 43

Michigan: Kalamazoo

December 2024 home value: $254,607

$254,607 Two-year home value change (percentage): 9.0%

9.0% Mean price cut: $11,781

$11,781 Share of listings with price cut: 28.0%

28.0% Mean days to close: 33

Minnesota: Minneapolis

December 2024 home value: $377,560

$377,560 Two-year home value change (percentage): 3.0%

3.0% Mean price cut: $13,996

$13,996 Share of listings with price cut: 22.4%

22.4% Mean days to close: 27

Mississippi: Jackson

December 2024 home value: $190,951

$190,951 Two-year home value change (percentage): 2.9%

2.9% Mean price cut: $9,244

$9,244 Share of listings with price cut: 21.6%

21.6% Mean days to close: 35

Missouri: Springfield

December 2024 home value: $253,836

$253,836 Two-year home value change (percentage): 6.2%

6.2% Mean price cut: $11,451

$11,451 Share of listings with price cut: 24.0%

24.0% Mean days to close: 33

Nebraska: Omaha

December 2024 home value: $285,357

$285,357 Two-year home value change (percentage): 8.5%

8.5% Mean price cut: $10,859

$10,859 Share of listings with price cut: 28.1%

28.1% Mean days to close: 32

Nevada: Las Vegas

December 2024 home value: $447,985

$447,985 Two-year home value change (percentage): 4.3%

4.3% Mean price cut: $12,919

$12,919 Share of listings with price cut: 23.2%

23.2% Mean days to close: 29

New Hampshire: Manchester

December 2024 home value: $516,634

$516,634 Two-year home value change (percentage): 15.6%

15.6% Mean price cut: $26,695

$26,695 Share of listings with price cut: 18.6%

18.6% Mean days to close: 38

New Jersey: Atlantic City

December 2024 home value: $386,898

$386,898 Two-year home value change (percentage): 17.7%

17.7% Mean price cut: $24,438

$24,438 Share of listings with price cut: 15.9%

15.9% Mean days to close: 38

New Mexico: Albuquerque

December 2024 home value: $335,743

$335,743 Two-year home value change (percentage): 9.6%

9.6% Mean price cut: $12,921

$12,921 Share of listings with price cut: 25.7%

25.7% Mean days to close: 36

New York: Albany

December 2024 home value: $329,814

$329,814 Two-year home value change (percentage): 11.4%

11.4% Mean price cut: $17,229

$17,229 Share of listings with price cut: 20.6%

20.6% Mean days to close: 52

North Carolina: Raleigh

December 2024 home value: $443,111

$443,111 Two-year home value change (percentage): 1.8%

1.8% Mean price cut: $12,107

$12,107 Share of listings with price cut: 27.8%

27.8% Mean days to close: 35

North Dakota: Fargo

December 2024 home value: $309,771

$309,771 Two-year home value change (percentage): 4.9%

4.9% Mean price cut: $8,225

$8,225 Share of listings with price cut: 17.7%

17.7% Mean days to close: 32

Ohio: Columbus

December 2024 home value: $329,987

$329,987 Two-year home value change (percentage): 9.1%

9.1% Mean price cut: $10,299

$10,299 Share of listings with price cut: 28.8%

28.8% Mean days to close: 31

Oklahoma: Oklahoma City

December 2024 home value: $231,861

$231,861 Two-year home value change (percentage): 5.5%

5.5% Mean price cut: $8,302

$8,302 Share of listings with price cut: 25.5%

25.5% Mean days to close: 32

Oregon: Portland

December 2024 home value: $554,770

$554,770 Two-year home value change (percentage): 1.9%

1.9% Mean price cut: $20,311

$20,311 Share of listings with price cut: 22.8%

22.8% Mean days to close: 30

Pennsylvania: Pittsburgh

December 2024 home value: $208,694

$208,694 Two-year home value change (percentage): 6.2%

6.2% Mean price cut: $11,216

$11,216 Share of listings with price cut: 23.1%

23.1% Mean days to close: 39

Rhode Island: Providence

December 2024 home value: $495,472

$495,472 Two-year home value change (percentage): 14.8%

14.8% Mean price cut: $26,127

$26,127 Share of listings with price cut: 19.5%

19.5% Mean days to close: 41

South Carolina: Myrtle Beach

December 2024 home value: $360,416

$360,416 Two-year home value change (percentage): 1.1%

1.1% Mean price cut: $13,676

$13,676 Share of listings with price cut: 23.2%

23.2% Mean days to close: 39

Tennessee: Nashville

December 2024 home value: $442,350

$442,350 Two-year home value change (percentage): 1.4%

1.4% Mean price cut: $17,442

$17,442 Share of listings with price cut: 26.8%

26.8% Mean days to close: 33

Texas: Austin

December 2024 home value: $450,099

$450,099 Two-year home value change (percentage): -11%

-11% Mean price cut: $20,173

$20,173 Share of listings with price cut: 22.5%

22.5% Mean days to close: 25

Utah: Provo

December 2024 home value: $545,631

$545,631 Two-year home value change (percentage): 0.4%

0.4% Mean price cut: $13,600

$13,600 Share of listings with price cut: 27.7%

27.7% Mean days to close: 28

Vermont: Burlington

December 2024 home value: $480,856

$480,856 Two-year home value change (percentage): 8.1%

8.1% Mean price cut: $22,807

$22,807 Share of listings with price cut: 20.4%

20.4% Mean days to close: 49

Virginia: Roanoke

December 2024 home value: $277,950

$277,950 Two-year home value change (percentage): 11.6%

11.6% Mean price cut: $8,640

$8,640 Share of listings with price cut: 27.1%

27.1% Mean days to close: 36

Washington: Kennewick

December 2024 home value: $426,565

$426,565 Two-year home value change (percentage): 3.4%

3.4% Mean price cut: $14,829

$14,829 Share of listings with price cut: 21.1%

21.1% Mean days to close: 40

West Virginia: Huntington

December 2024 home value: $150,895

$150,895 Two-year home value change (percentage): 5.8%

5.8% Mean price cut: $11,083

$11,083 Share of listings with price cut: 21.0%

21.0% Mean days to close: 38

Wisconsin: Milwaukee

December 2024 home value: $354,940

$354,940 Two-year home value change (percentage): 14.6%

14.6% Mean price cut: $13,182

$13,182 Share of listings with price cut: 18.2%

18.2% Mean days to close: 23

Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at the 200 largest Metro Statistical Areas (MSA). For each MSA, GOBankingRates found (1) 1-year percent change in home value; (2) 1-year change in home value in USD; (3) 2-year percent change in home value; (4) 2-year change in home value in USD; (5) For-Sale Inventory; (6) mean days from listing to pending; (7) mean list to sale ratio; (8) mean days from pending to close; (9) share of listings with a price cut; and (10) mean price cut. All data was sourced from Zillow’s December 2024 data. All factors were then scored and combined, with the highest score being the worst housing markets. In final calculations factors (1), (2), (9), and (10) were weighted 2x and factor (5) was weighted 0.5x. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 29, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Worst Housing Market for Growth in Your State

