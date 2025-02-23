The Worst Housing Market for Growth in Your State

The U.S. housing market is expected to rebound this year, but some areas won’t offer as much growth as others.
GOBankingRates looked at the 200 largest metro areas in America to find housing markets that have had depressed growth over the past two years. The research looked at change in home value from December 2022 to December 2024, plus other market factors such as housing inventory and price cuts.
This gallery breaks down the worst markets for growth in 44 states that had cities on the list. Is your city here?
Alabama: Huntsville
- December 2024 home value: $303,018
- Two-year home value change (percentage): 0.8%
- Mean price cut: $7,885
- Share of listings with price cut: 25.5%
- Mean days to close: 32
Arizona: Phoenix
- December 2024 home value: $461,438
- Two-year home value change (percentage): -0.6%
- Mean price cut: $14,155
- Share of listings with price cut: 29.6%
- Mean days to close: 30
California: Santa Cruz
- December 2024 home value: $1,177,474
- Two-year home value change (percentage): 1.3%
- Mean price cut: $75,143
- Share of listings with price cut: 18%
- Mean days to close: 27
Colorado: Denver
- December 2024 home value: $601,363
- Two-year home value change (percentage): 0.9%
- Mean price cut: $14,361
- Share of listings with price cut: 29.4%
- Mean days to close: 29
Connecticut: Bridgeport
- December 2024 home value: $708,168
- Two-year home value change (percentage): 15%
- Mean price cut: $58,098
- Share of listings with price cut: 13.6%
- Mean days to close: 44
Florida: North Port
- December 2024 home value: $450,174
- Two-year home value change (percentage): -5.1%
- Mean price cut: $21,197
- Share of listings with price cut: 23.5%
- Mean days to close: 38
Georgia: Atlanta
- December 2024 home value: $384,031
- Two-year home value change (percentage): 3.5%
- Mean price cut: $13,097
- Share of listings with price cut: 24.9%
- Mean days to close: 25
Hawaii: Honolulu
- December 2024 home value: $1,052,010
- Two-year home value change (percentage): -0.2%
- Mean price cut: $56,126
- Share of listings with price cut: 16.8%
- Mean days to close: 41
Idaho: Boise
- December 2024 home value: $475,068
- Two-year home value change (percentage): 0.2%
- Mean price cut: $15,072
- Share of listings with price cut: 27.4%
- Mean days to close: 29
Illinois: Peoria
- December 2024 home value: $147,008
- Two-year home value change (percentage): 10.9%
- Mean price cut: $8,223
- Share of listings with price cut: 27.1%
- Mean days to close: 33
Indiana: Indianapolis
- December 2024 home value: $279,398
- Two-year home value change (percentage): 5.3%
- Mean price cut: $9,432
- Share of listings with price cut: 29.7%
- Mean days to close: 32
Iowa: Des Moines
- December 2024 home value: $285,776
- Two-year home value change (percentage): 6.7%
- Mean price cut: $9,227
- Share of listings with price cut: 26.4%
- Mean days to close: 36
Kansas: Wichita
- December 2024 home value: $210,063
- Two-year home value change (percentage): 12.4%
- Mean price cut: $9,291
- Share of listings with price cut: 24.8%
- Mean days to close: 31
Kentucky: Louisville
- December 2024 home value: $260,734
- Two-year home value change (percentage): 8.4%
- Mean price cut: $9,280
- Share of listings with price cut: 26.8%
- Mean days to close: 34
Louisiana: New Orleans
- December 2024 home value: $234,281
- Two-year home value change (percentage): -10.3%
- Mean price cut: $14,583
- Share of listings with price cut: 19.6%
- Mean days to close: 33
Maine: Portland
- December 2024 home value: $519,087
- Two-year home value change (percentage): 11.8%
- Mean price cut: $33,773
- Share of listings with price cut: 18.9%
- Mean days to close: 35
Maryland: Salisbury
- December 2024 home value: $408,654
- Two-year home value change (percentage): 5.4%
- Mean price cut: $17,367
- Share of listings with price cut: 21.8%
- Mean days to close: 39
Massachusetts: Barnstable Town
- December 2024 home value: $764,402
- Two-year home value change (percentage): 11.2%
- Mean price cut: $49,272
- Share of listings with price cut: 17.5%
- Mean days to close: 43
Michigan: Kalamazoo
- December 2024 home value: $254,607
- Two-year home value change (percentage): 9.0%
- Mean price cut: $11,781
- Share of listings with price cut: 28.0%
- Mean days to close: 33
Minnesota: Minneapolis
- December 2024 home value: $377,560
- Two-year home value change (percentage): 3.0%
- Mean price cut: $13,996
- Share of listings with price cut: 22.4%
- Mean days to close: 27
Mississippi: Jackson
- December 2024 home value: $190,951
- Two-year home value change (percentage): 2.9%
- Mean price cut: $9,244
- Share of listings with price cut: 21.6%
- Mean days to close: 35
Missouri: Springfield
- December 2024 home value: $253,836
- Two-year home value change (percentage): 6.2%
- Mean price cut: $11,451
- Share of listings with price cut: 24.0%
- Mean days to close: 33
Nebraska: Omaha
- December 2024 home value: $285,357
- Two-year home value change (percentage): 8.5%
- Mean price cut: $10,859
- Share of listings with price cut: 28.1%
- Mean days to close: 32
Nevada: Las Vegas
- December 2024 home value: $447,985
- Two-year home value change (percentage): 4.3%
- Mean price cut: $12,919
- Share of listings with price cut: 23.2%
- Mean days to close: 29
New Hampshire: Manchester
- December 2024 home value: $516,634
- Two-year home value change (percentage): 15.6%
- Mean price cut: $26,695
- Share of listings with price cut: 18.6%
- Mean days to close: 38
New Jersey: Atlantic City
- December 2024 home value: $386,898
- Two-year home value change (percentage): 17.7%
- Mean price cut: $24,438
- Share of listings with price cut: 15.9%
- Mean days to close: 38
New Mexico: Albuquerque
- December 2024 home value: $335,743
- Two-year home value change (percentage): 9.6%
- Mean price cut: $12,921
- Share of listings with price cut: 25.7%
- Mean days to close: 36
New York: Albany
- December 2024 home value: $329,814
- Two-year home value change (percentage): 11.4%
- Mean price cut: $17,229
- Share of listings with price cut: 20.6%
- Mean days to close: 52
North Carolina: Raleigh
- December 2024 home value: $443,111
- Two-year home value change (percentage): 1.8%
- Mean price cut: $12,107
- Share of listings with price cut: 27.8%
- Mean days to close: 35
North Dakota: Fargo
- December 2024 home value: $309,771
- Two-year home value change (percentage): 4.9%
- Mean price cut: $8,225
- Share of listings with price cut: 17.7%
- Mean days to close: 32
Ohio: Columbus
- December 2024 home value: $329,987
- Two-year home value change (percentage): 9.1%
- Mean price cut: $10,299
- Share of listings with price cut: 28.8%
- Mean days to close: 31
Oklahoma: Oklahoma City
- December 2024 home value: $231,861
- Two-year home value change (percentage): 5.5%
- Mean price cut: $8,302
- Share of listings with price cut: 25.5%
- Mean days to close: 32
Oregon: Portland
- December 2024 home value: $554,770
- Two-year home value change (percentage): 1.9%
- Mean price cut: $20,311
- Share of listings with price cut: 22.8%
- Mean days to close: 30
Pennsylvania: Pittsburgh
- December 2024 home value: $208,694
- Two-year home value change (percentage): 6.2%
- Mean price cut: $11,216
- Share of listings with price cut: 23.1%
- Mean days to close: 39
Rhode Island: Providence
- December 2024 home value: $495,472
- Two-year home value change (percentage): 14.8%
- Mean price cut: $26,127
- Share of listings with price cut: 19.5%
- Mean days to close: 41
South Carolina: Myrtle Beach
- December 2024 home value: $360,416
- Two-year home value change (percentage): 1.1%
- Mean price cut: $13,676
- Share of listings with price cut: 23.2%
- Mean days to close: 39
Tennessee: Nashville
- December 2024 home value: $442,350
- Two-year home value change (percentage): 1.4%
- Mean price cut: $17,442
- Share of listings with price cut: 26.8%
- Mean days to close: 33
Texas: Austin
- December 2024 home value: $450,099
- Two-year home value change (percentage): -11%
- Mean price cut: $20,173
- Share of listings with price cut: 22.5%
- Mean days to close: 25
Utah: Provo
- December 2024 home value: $545,631
- Two-year home value change (percentage): 0.4%
- Mean price cut: $13,600
- Share of listings with price cut: 27.7%
- Mean days to close: 28
Vermont: Burlington
- December 2024 home value: $480,856
- Two-year home value change (percentage): 8.1%
- Mean price cut: $22,807
- Share of listings with price cut: 20.4%
- Mean days to close: 49
Virginia: Roanoke
- December 2024 home value: $277,950
- Two-year home value change (percentage): 11.6%
- Mean price cut: $8,640
- Share of listings with price cut: 27.1%
- Mean days to close: 36
Washington: Kennewick
- December 2024 home value: $426,565
- Two-year home value change (percentage): 3.4%
- Mean price cut: $14,829
- Share of listings with price cut: 21.1%
- Mean days to close: 40
West Virginia: Huntington
- December 2024 home value: $150,895
- Two-year home value change (percentage): 5.8%
- Mean price cut: $11,083
- Share of listings with price cut: 21.0%
- Mean days to close: 38
Wisconsin: Milwaukee
- December 2024 home value: $354,940
- Two-year home value change (percentage): 14.6%
- Mean price cut: $13,182
- Share of listings with price cut: 18.2%
- Mean days to close: 23
Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at the 200 largest Metro Statistical Areas (MSA). For each MSA, GOBankingRates found (1) 1-year percent change in home value; (2) 1-year change in home value in USD; (3) 2-year percent change in home value; (4) 2-year change in home value in USD; (5) For-Sale Inventory; (6) mean days from listing to pending; (7) mean list to sale ratio; (8) mean days from pending to close; (9) share of listings with a price cut; and (10) mean price cut. All data was sourced from Zillow’s December 2024 data. All factors were then scored and combined, with the highest score being the worst housing markets. In final calculations factors (1), (2), (9), and (10) were weighted 2x and factor (5) was weighted 0.5x. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 29, 2025.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Worst Housing Market for Growth in Your State
