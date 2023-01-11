Worst drought in decades sees Argentina exchange slash soy, corn harvest forecasts

Adds details

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Argentina's Rosario Grains exchange sharply cut its forecast for the country's 2022/23 soybean harvest to 37 million tonnes from a previous forecast of 49 million, it said on Wednesday, as the country faces its worst drought in 60 years.

The exchange also slashed its 2022/23 corn harvest estimate to around 45 million tonnes, down from 55 million previously.

Argentina is the world's leading exporter of soybean processed oil and meal, and the world's No. 3 corn exporter.

The 37 million tons estimated for soybeans would be the third worst soybean harvest in Argentina in the last 15 years, and the situation islikely to worsen, the exchange added.

In its monthly report, the exchange warned that losses in planting areas, especially late-planted soybeans, could skyrocket and become "massive" without "imminent help" from significant and widespread rainfall.

Argentine farmers recently ended their soybean planting period, sowing only 16 million hectares, the exchange said, 1.1 million less than forecast.

Regarding 2022/23 corn planting, the exchange said it also had to cut its estimate to a planting area of 7.3 million hectares, down from the 7.9 million it projected in December.

It attributed the slashed harvest forecast to "serious problems in sowing, stunted growth in late batches and enormous production losses in early-planted corn."

