Worst Brazil drought in 20 years to up pressure on power grid -official

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's worst drought in two decades will take a toll on its power grid this year, forcing up the cost of production and squeezing consumers, the National Electric Grid Operator (ONS) director-general said.

According to Luiz Carlos Ciocchi, costlier thermal plants will have to generate more to compensate, buoying prices, although he stressed that he sees no risk of power shortages or rationing.

"If we did not have the pandemic and the economy was growing, we might have already had a (supply) problem last year," Ciocchi told Reuters on Friday.

Periods of drought can wreak havoc on Brazil's power grid due to its dependence on hydroelectric generation. Around three-quarters of Brazil's electricity is generated in this way, one of the largest proportions for any country.

Last week the Electricity Sector Monitoring Committee - made up of government and technical bodies, including the ONS - approved potential extra measures to meet demand, including extra generation from thermal plants and importing energy from Argentina and Uruguay.

In the traditional rainy season from November to the end of March, recorded rainfall was the lowest in 20 years, Ciocchi said, adding that the picture is unlikely to improve much until the end of this year.

"The good thing is that, with the lowest temperature, the load drops, but we are getting as much thermal generation going as we can," he said, adding that water is being preserved as much as possible in the hydroelectric dams' reservoirs.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Richard Chang)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.