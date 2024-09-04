The Worst (And Best) States To Have A Baby, Ranked

Giving birth is a major medical event. Having access to the right physicians and specialists can ensure a safe outcome for both the parent and child—but not everyone has access to an appropriate level of medical care, and it can vary by location.

A recent Harris Poll survey found only 42% of women who are pregnant or have been pregnant say they had access to the best possible medical care while pregnant. Likewise, only 44% felt they had access to the best possible medical care during delivery.

In some states, expecting mothers are more likely to encounter high childbirth costs, a shortage of obstetricians and gynecologists, and increased risks during delivery.

To uncover the worst (and best) states to have a baby, Forbes Advisor compared all 50 states across five key metrics, including infant and maternal mortality rates by state.

The 5 Worst States To Have A Baby

1. Arkansas

Arkansas’ score: 100 out of 100

Mothers in Arkansas are more likely to die during childbirth than any other state in the country, making it the worst state to have a baby.

Arkansas has the highest maternal mortality rate (43.5 deaths per 100,000 live births).

The state also has the second highest infant mortality rate (7.88 deaths per 1,000 live births).

The state is projected to have the fifth lowest percentage of need met for obstetricians and gynecologists in 2030 (66.7%).

2. South Dakota

South Dakota’s score: 88.12 out of 100

Mothers in South Dakota experience some of the highest costs for childbirth, even with health insurance.

South Dakota has the third highest cost of childbirth with health insurance ($2,577 on average).

It has the sixth highest infant mortality rate (7.05 deaths per 1,000 live births).

The state is projected to have the 12th lowest percentage of need met for obstetricians and gynecologists in 2030 (78.6%).

3. Alaska

Alaska’s score: 83.42 out of 100

Alaska is one of the most expensive states for childbirth for uninsured mothers or mothers who are unable to access in-network care.

Alaska has the fourth highest cost of childbirth without health insurance or through an out-of-network provider ($42,180 median cost).

It’s also the seventh most expensive state for childbirth with health insurance ($2,473 on average).

Additionally, Alaska is projected to have the 11th lowest percentage of need met for obstetricians and gynecologists in 2030 (76.9%).

4. Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s score: 82.64 out of 100

Oklahoma is among the worst states for access to obstetricians and gynecologists.

Oklahoma has the second highest cost of childbirth with health insurance ($2,598 on average).

The state is projected to have the fourth lowest percentage of need met for obstetricians and gynecologists in 2030 (66.1%).

It also ranks 11th highest for its infant mortality rate (6.64 deaths per 1,000 live births).

Oklahoma has the 11th highest maternal mortality rate (30.3 deaths per 100,000 live births).

5. Tennessee

Tennessee’s score: 80.68 out of 100

Tennessee is one of the worst states for maternal mortality rates, and has some of the highest costs of childbirth with health insurance.

Tennessee has the third highest maternal mortality rate (41.7 deaths per 100,000 live births).

The state also has the fifth highest cost of childbirth with health insurance ($2,507 on average).

The 5 Best States To Have A Baby

1. Vermont

Vermont’s score: 0 out of 100

With the lowest maternal and infant mortality rates in the nation, Vermont is the best state in the U.S. to have a baby.

Vermont has the lowest infant mortality rate (3.33 deaths per 1,000 live births).

The state also has the lowest maternal mortality rate (4.69 deaths per 100,000 live births).

Vermont is projected to have the second highest percentage of need met for obstetricians and gynecologists in 2030 (111.1%).

It also has the 10th lowest cost of childbirth without health insurance or through an out-of-network provider ($25,819.10 median cost).

2. Rhode Island

Rhode Island’s score: 5.74 out of 100

With the highest number of obstetricians and gynecologists, Rhode Island is among the best states to have a baby.

Rhode Island is projected to have the highest percentage of need met for obstetricians and gynecologists in 2030 (111.8%).

The state has the sixth lowest infant mortality rate (4.05 deaths per 1,000 live births).

It also ranks 10th lowest for the cost of childbirth with health insurance ($1,624 on average).

3. Massachusetts

Massachusetts’ score: 15.54 out of 100

Massachusetts has the second lowest infant mortality rate in the country, making it one of the best states to have a baby.

Massachusetts has the second lowest infant mortality rate (3.5 deaths per 1,000 live births).

It ranks seventh lowest in the cost of childbirth with health insurance ($1,431 on average).

The state also has the eighth lowest maternal mortality rate (15.3 deaths per 100,000 live births).

4. New Hampshire

New Hampshire’s score: 17.62 out of 100

New Hampshire has both low infant and maternal mortality rates.

It ranks fourth lowest for its infant mortality rate (3.95 deaths per 1,000 live births).

The state also has the sixth lowest maternal mortality rate (14.51 deaths per 100,000 live births).

5. Maryland

Maryland’s score: 23.37 out of 100

Maryland rounds out the top five best states to have a baby due to its low costs for childbirth with health insurance.

Maryland has the second lowest cost of childbirth with health insurance ($1,151 on average).

The state has the fourth lowest cost of childbirth without health insurance or through an out-of-network provider ($24,199.24 median cost).

It is also projected to have the fifth highest percentage of need met for obstetricians and gynecologists in 2030 (110.8%).

Health Insurance Tips For Expecting Parents

If you’re an expecting parent, one of the most important tasks on your to-do list before your baby arrives should be getting health insurance.

The best health insurance companies cover a host of things, including doctor and hospital visits, and prescription drugs. But most importantly for expecting parents, they cover pregnancy, maternity and newborn care, along with pediatric services, including vision and dental care.

It can seem impossible to find a health insurance plan that fits your monthly budget, but there are affordable health insurance plans.

If you are pregnant, there are health insurance plans that have more comprehensive coverage for pregnancy.

It’s also important to know that you cannot be denied health insurance or charged more for coverage due to a pregnancy.

And while you can only buy health insurance coverage during an open enrollment period, you may be eligible for a special enrollment period due to having a baby.

The best way to find a good health insurance plan with the right coverage for you and your family is to shop around and compare health insurance quotes.

Methodology

To uncover the worst (and best) states to have a baby, Forbes Advisor compared all 50 states across the following five metrics:

Infant mortality rate: 25% of score. This metric reflects the number of infant deaths per 1,000 live births. Data comes from The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For this metric, we took a three-year average, using data from 2020 to 2022.

25% of score. This metric reflects the number of infant deaths per 1,000 live births. Data comes from The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For this metric, we took a three-year average, using data from 2020 to 2022. Maternal mortality rate: 25% of score. This metric reflects the number of deaths among pregnant women or within 42 days of pregnancy termination per 100,000 live births. Data comes from the CDC, 2018 to 2021.

25% of score. This metric reflects the number of deaths among pregnant women or within 42 days of pregnancy termination per 100,000 live births. Data comes from the CDC, 2018 to 2021. Percentage of need met for obstetricians and gynecologists in 2030: 20% of score. Data comes from The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 2021.

20% of score. Data comes from The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 2021. Average cost of childbirth with health insurance: 15% of score. Data comes from The Health Care Cost Institute, 2020.

15% of score. Data comes from The Health Care Cost Institute, 2020. Median cost of childbirth without health insurance or through an out-of-network provider: 15% of score. Data comes from Fair Health, 2022.

