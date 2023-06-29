Worst Airports For Summer Travel, Ranked

Memorial Day kicked off the 2023 summer season with air travel traffic surpassing the holiday’s 2019 pre-pandemic levels. You may want to brace for turbulence if you’re taking a trip this summer.

Some airports have historically been more susceptible to travel disruptions, such as flight delays and cancellations during the peak travel season, providing a worse experience for travelers. To determine which airports are the worst for summer travel, Forbes Advisor compared the nation’s 100 busiest airports across 10 metrics spanning two key categories: on-time arrival performance and airfare price during the summer travel season.

Key Takeaways

Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) in Florida tops the list of worst airports for summer travel.

Lihue Airport (LIH) in Hawaii ranks as the best airport for summer travel.

Three of the top five worst airports for summer travel are located in Florida, including Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB), St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) and Orlando International Airport (MCO).

Three of the top 15 worst airports for summer travel are located in Texas, including Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL), El Paso International Airport (ELP) and William P. Hobby Airport (HOU).

Four of the top five best airports for summer travel are in Hawaii, including Lihue Airport (LIH), Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole (KOA), Kahului Airport (OGG) and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL).

Top 5 Worst Airports For Summer Travel

1. Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) – Sanford, Florida

Orlando Sanford International Airport’s score: 100 out of 100

With the lowest percentage of on-time flights (66.72%) among the 100 busiest airports, Orlando Sanford International Airport tops the list of the worst airports for summer travel.

SFB ranks second worst for two of the metrics that we considered: percentage of weather delays (2.21%) and percentage of flight delays caused by late-arriving aircraft (15.06%).

SFB also reports the 16th highest percent of flight delays caused by the National Aviation System (6.26%), which includes delays caused by airport operations, heavy traffic volume and air traffic control.

2. St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) – St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport’s score: 99.10 out of 100

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport ranks worst for both percentage of weather delays (3.66%) and percentage of flight delays caused by late-arriving aircraft (15.07%).

PIE also reports the second lowest percentage of on-time flights (67.09%) and tied with Southwest Florida International Airport for having the 13th highest percentage of diverted flights (0.41%) among the 100 busiest airports.

3. Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) – Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville Regional Airport’s score: 97.94 out of 100

Asheville Regional Airport has the fourth highest percentage of weather delays (1.74%) and the sixth highest percentage of flight delays caused by late-arriving aircraft (8.89%) among the 100 busiest airports.

AVL also reports the eighth lowest percentage of on-time flights (73.58%) and the 15th highest percentage of National Aviation System delays (6.32%), which includes delays caused by airport operations, heavy traffic volume and air traffic control.

4. Orlando International Airport (MCO) – Orlando, Florida

Orlando International Airport’s score: 90.45 out of 100

Orlando International Airport ranks fourth worst for three of the metrics we considered: percentage of on-time flights (73.06%), percentage of flight delays attributable to the National Aviation System (8.18%) and percentage of flights diverted (0.66%).

5. Bradley International Airport (BDL) – Hartford, Connecticu

Bradley International Airport’s score: 89.52 out of 100

Bradley International Airport has the sixth lowest percentage of on-time flights (73.40%) and tied with Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport for having the seventh highest percentage of weather delays (1.63%) among the 100 busiest airports.

BDL also ties with Albany International Airport and Tucson International Airport for having the eighth highest percentage of air carrier delays (9.03%).

Study Methodology

To determine which airports are worst (and best) for summer travel, Forbes Advisor examined data for the nation’s 100 busiest airports across two key categories: on-time arrival performance and airfare price during the summer travel season.

We considered 10 relevant metrics, listed below with corresponding weights:

On-time arrival performance - total points: 85

Percent of national aviation system delays: 45% of score. This metric includes flight delays caused by non-extreme weather conditions, airport operations, heavy traffic volume and air traffic control.

Percent of canceled flights: 10% of score.

Percent of flights that arrived on time: 10% of score.

Percent of air carrier delays: 5% of score. This metric includes flight delays caused by circumstances within the airline’s control (such as maintenance or crew problems, aircraft cleaning, baggage loading and fueling).

Percent of late-arriving aircraft delays: 5% of score. This metric includes late departures caused by a previous flight with the same aircraft arriving late.

Percent of diverted flights: 5% of score.

Percent of weather delays: 5% of score.

Airfare prices during the summer travel season - total points: 15

Average airfare cost in Q2 (April to June): 5% of score. This metric includes one-way and round-trip domestic flights.

Average dollar change in airfare price between Q1 (January to March) and Q2 (April to June): 5% of score.

Average percent change in airfare price between Q1 (January to March) and Q2 (April to June): 5% of score.

Data for all metrics comes from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics TranStats database. For each scoring factor, we calculated a five-year average, using data from 2018 to 2022. For all airport performance-related metrics we included only data for the summer travel season (June through August).

To find the 100 busiest airports, we referred to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics “2022 passenger rank,” which ranks airports based on the total number of domestic passengers in 2022.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.