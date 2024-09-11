News & Insights

Markets

Worried You Won't Have Enough Money to Retire? Here's Some Encouraging News.

September 11, 2024 — 05:18 am EDT

Written by Maurie Backman for The Motley Fool ->

If you're worried you won't end up with enough money to retire on, you're in good company. Recent Gallup data finds that only 45% of non-retirees expect to have access to enough money to cover their senior living costs without worry. This means that more than half of non-retirees fear they'll fall short.

But that same set of data paints a generally positive picture from the perspective of actual retirees, 79% of whom say they do, in fact, have enough money to live comfortably lifestyles. So if you've been doing your part to save for retirement consistently, you may be pleasantly surprised at how things shake out financially.

A smiling person at a laptop.

Image source: Getty Images.

Still, you don't want to leave your retirement finances to chance. So if you're nearing retirement and you're worried your savings won't be sufficient, here are some tips for boosting your senior income.

1. Stay invested

Some people are wired to dump their stocks in retirement for fear of market losses. But while it's a good idea to reduce your exposure to stocks as a retiree, you shouldn't plan to completely unload them, either.

You need stocks in your portfolio to continue generating growth. And dividend stocks could end up being a steady source of supplemental retirement income for you.

2. Delay Social Security

Your complete monthly Social Security benefit based on your personal wage history is yours to enjoy in full once full retirement age arrives. That age is 67 if you were born in 1960 or later.

But you don't have to file for Social Security at full retirement age. If you're able to sit tight a bit longer, you can boost your monthly benefit by 8% for each year you delay your claim, up until you turn 70.

Now in some cases, the ability to delay Social Security might hinge on you working longer. But if you're able to do that, you might easily grow your Social Security checks by 24% (assuming you have a full retirement age of 67 and you file at 70 instead). A boost that large puts less pressure on your nest egg, allowing your savings to last longer.

3. Embrace the gig economy

Side hustles aren't just for cash-strapped millennials looking to pump up their travel budgets. Getting a side gig is a great thing to do as a near-retiree because the extra money isn't income you're counting on. As such, you can put it into your savings and reserve it for later.

Also, if you get used to working a side gig before retirement, you may be in a great position to continue that work in retirement. That not only gives you something to do with your time, but also gives you additional income to fall back on.

It's encouraging to see that today's retirees seem to be doing well financially. But let's also remember that while most retirees report having enough income to manage their bills well, roughly 20% don't fall into that category. Because of this, it pays to ramp up on savings in the years leading up to retirement, whether by spending carefully, earning extra from a side job, or both. And it pays to invest and claim Social Security strategically to boost your senior income on a whole.

The $22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.