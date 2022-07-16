Worried About the Nasdaq Tech Sell-Off? Buy This Warren Buffett Stock Today

Warren Buffett is one of the most famous value investors of all time. The Oracle of Omaha is widely known for investing in companies with non-fluctuating business models, rugged economic moats, and superb dividend yields. Many businesses that fit this criteria are performing remarkably well in today's overwhelmed economy.

Sky-high inflation levels, the Fed's hawkish monetary policy, and added trouble from the Russo-Ukrainian War have put stocks through the wringer of late. The S&P 500 has tumbled 21% year-to-date, serving as one of the worst starts to a year in the index's history. So let's explore one Warren Buffett stock that has achieved positive results in the present economy.

Kroger isn't concerned about a recession

Popular grocery store operator The Kroger Company (NYSE: KR) has smoothly managed the latest economic headwinds, with its stock price climbing 5.1% year-to-date. In the first quarter of 2022, the retailer's total sales rose 8% year-over-year to $44.6 billion, beating the Street's estimates by 3.6%, and its adjusted earnings per share surged 21.8% to $1.45, smashing consensus forecasts by 13.4%. The company's GAAP operating profit margin also increased an impressive 143 basis points to close at 3.4%.

Owing to a strong first-quarter outing, management raised guidance for both operating profit and net earnings for the full year. Analysts now forecast the company's top line to grow 7.1% year-over-year, up to $147.7 billion, and its adjusted earnings per share to ascend 6.5% to $3.92. Management also projects to generate between $2.0 and $2.2 billion in free cash flow (FCF) in 2022, on top of its $1.4 billion in cash and temporary cash investments on its balance sheet as of Q1.

Kroger's consistent cash-flow generation allows it to pay a nice dividend to its shareholders. The company currently pays a $0.26/share quarterly dividend, which translates to a 2.19% dividend yield. Those who own 100 shares of the grocery retailer, which equates to a $4,750 investment at current price levels, can expect to receive $104 in annual dividend payments, assuming the dividend amount remains constant. This may not seem like a jaw-dropping number, but it can prove to be extremely valuable over time, especially in the midst of an economic downturn. Today, the combination of Kroger's durable business and stiff dividend make it an intriguing buying opportunity.

Should investors purchase shares of Kroger?

It's surely not a flashy business, but Kroger makes for a wise investment in today's softening economy. Not only does it operate an essential business model -- which protects it from major economic downturns -- but it also awards investors with a sound 2.19% dividend yield. A key advantage to a good dividend, particularly in a bear market, is that investors can expect to receive quarterly payments regardless of a stock's performance. I feel confident that Kroger will remain a market-beater for the foreseeable future, and its nice dividend adds just another level of security to its investment profile today.

