Worried About Taxes in Retirement? Here's 1 Investment Worth Looking At.

Key Points

Taxes don't go away in retirement.

If you're looking for an investment that won't add to them, consider municipal bonds.

The interest they pay is always federally tax-exempt, and they provide steady income you can use.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

One big myth about retirement is that seniors don't have to worry about taxes. In reality, a number of your main retirement income streams may be taxable.

Social Security benefits can be subject to taxes. And if you have your savings in a traditional IRA or 401(k), withdrawals from your retirement plan are taxable, too.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

If you're looking for a way to generate retirement income without adding to your tax burden, here's one investment worth looking at.

It pays to consider municipal bonds

Municipal bonds are bonds issued by cities, states, and other localities to raise money for public projects. The nice thing about them is that they can serve as a steady income stream, paying you interest twice a year.

Just as importantly, municipal bonds are always exempt from taxes at the federal level as far as interest payments go. And if you buy municipal bonds issued by the state you live in, you can avoid state and local taxes on your interest payments, too.

To be clear, gains on municipal bonds are not tax-free. If you sell your bonds at a profit, you'll be subject to short- or long-term capital gains taxes, depending on how long you held your bonds prior to selling them.

But the regular interest payments you get from municipal bonds may be totally tax-free for you, depending on the specific bonds you buy. So if you're worried about taxes in retirement, this is one investment worth looking into.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.