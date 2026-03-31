Worried About the Stock Market in 2026? Here's What Retirement Savers Need to Know.

Key Points

Tensions overseas have led to a volatile stock market in March.

If your retirement portfolio keeps fluctuating, that's normal.

Remember that building a nest egg is something you do over time, and near-term declines shouldn't matter too much in the long run.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

If stock market events over the past few weeks have left you feeling uneasy, you're not alone. Ever since the Iran conflict erupted, markets have been volatile. But if they cause your retirement savings to take a beating on screen, it can be very concerning.

Before you make any drastic moves, though, it's important to take a step back and recognize that your nest egg may not be in danger the way you might think it is.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Stock market volatility is normal

Stock market volatility is not a new thing. Rather, it's something some investors have endured for decades.

Over the past 40 years, the stock market has experienced its share of corrections, recessions, and shake-ups. But the market also has a strong history of recovering over time. That's perhaps the most important thing to tell yourself as a retirement saver.

Let's say you're in your 40s and you see your IRA lose $30,000 over the course of a few weeks. That's obviously unsettling and unpleasant.

But remember, you may not be retiring and using that money for another 20 years. And a lot can happen in 20 years.

In 20 years, the stock market could recover, crash again, recover again, and repeat that cycle several times over. So it's best not to get too hung up on a bad month, or even a bad year.

That doesn't mean you shouldn't try to protect yourself, though. Diversifying your investments is a good way to potentially minimize losses during a stock market downturn.

But otherwise, your best bet is honestly to ignore the noise and focus on continuously funding your IRA or 401(k) as you've been doing. Don't let a temporary setback cause you to stop adding to your savings. (If anything, it's good to invest when the market is down.)

Try to look the other way

It's hard not to look at your retirement account balance when the market is swinging. But you're not going to do yourself any favors by checking up on your 401(k) and seeing that it's down.

So don't do that. If you check your balance weekly (or, worse yet, daily), you may end up making a rash decision, like selling battered stocks, that causes you to lock in losses rather than ride things out.

Remember, saving for retirement is a marathon, not a three-block race. A wild March isn't a reason to abandon your plan or worry yourself needlessly. Stay focused on your long-term goals, and, just as importantly, stay out of your accounts until this bout of volatility settles down.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.