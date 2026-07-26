Worried About Spending in Retirement? Why a Phased Decumulation Plan Could Be Your Best Move

Key Points

The video explores why lifelong savers struggle to start spending in retirement and how that affects withdrawal plans.

It explains how test-driving retirement spending while still working can reduce anxiety and improve plan flexibility.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Shifting from decades of saving to confidently spending in retirement can be surprisingly hard. Learn how staged spending trials, thoughtful cash buffers, and flexible withdrawal strategies can ease the transition. Watch the video below to see how this approach works.

*This video was published on Jul. 23, 2026.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.