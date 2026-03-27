Worried About a Market Downturn? How Retirees Can Protect Their Savings in 2026.

Key Points

Diversifying could help mitigate risk.

Being flexible with withdrawals could reduce losses.

Having ample cash reserves could be the key to avoiding losses.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

A market downturn can happen when people least expect it. But there are several reasons why concerns may be mounting about a near-term crash.

For one thing, economic conditions are shaky. Inflation remains elevated, tariffs are causing problems, and the conflict overseas has led to soaring energy and fuel costs.

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Plus, stocks are generally overvalued. That alone could lead to a correction, even without the aforementioned factors.

While a market downturn can be scary no matter what, as a retiree, it can be particularly nerve-wracking. If you're retired, it means you may be actively using your IRA or 401(k), as opposed to being in the process of building wealth. A market crash could not only impact your income in the near-term, but put you at risk of long-term losses.

With that in mind, here's how to protect your retirement savings from a potential stock market downturn.

1. Diversify your holdings

The more diversified your retirement portfolio is, the more inherent protection you get. Retirement is a good time to branch out into different asset classes. When one falters, another might hold steady. As such, it's a good idea to have your money invested in a variety of assets -- think stocks, REITs, and bonds.

It's also important to diversify within each asset class. The stock portion of your portfolio, for example, shouldn't only be in tech companies. Rather, branch out so you're investing in companies within different industries.

2. Adjust your withdrawal strategy

If you sell investments during a market downturn, you could lock in losses that erode your savings faster than expected. A better bet? Take a flexible approach to retirement plan withdrawals when the market is down.

Let's say you have a $1 million portfolio and you normally withdraw 4% a year, or $40,000. If the market tanks, it's smart to reduce your spending as much as possible. If you can limit your IRA or 401(k) withdrawal that year to $28,000, you can potentially minimize the damage.

3. Maintain a cash cushion

The return you get on cash might pale in comparison to the return the stock portion of your portfolio gives you. And while interest rates on high-yield savings are still pretty strong, in time, bond yields could outpace savings account yields.

Still, it's important to maintain a cash cushion so you're able to leave your investments untouched during a market downturn. If you're able to keep about two years' worth of living costs in cash, you'll have a solid opportunity to ride out a market crash without having to take meaningful losses in your portfolio.

The idea of a stock market crash in retirement can be frightening. But if you make these strategic moves, you can protect your hard-earned savings the next time the market takes a turn for the worse.

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