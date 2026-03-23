Worried About Inflation? Here's How Retirees Can Stay Ahead.

Key Points

Inflation could erode your buying power during retirement.

While Social Security is supposed to keep up with it, that doesn't always happen.

You can beat inflation with the right investments and approach to spending.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Say the word "inflation" in a crowded room these days, and you're apt to get a host of colorful responses. The unfortunate reality is that stubborn inflation has been battering consumers for years. But as problematic as inflation can be across the board, it tends to hit retirees especially hard.

When you're no longer earning an income, inflation isn't just an annoyance. Rather, it can be a huge source of financial stress.

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The good news is that there are steps you can take to stay ahead of inflation in retirement. Here are a few strategies to consider.

1. Delay Social Security

Social Security is designed to keep up with inflation. Each year, benefits are eligible for a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA.

Unfortunately, those COLAs tend to fall flat, namely because they're not based on senior-specific inflation, but rather, broad inflation. That said, if you delay your Social Security claim past full retirement age, you can boost your checks by 8% per year you wait, up until age 70.

If you start off with larger guaranteed benefits, it'll put that much less pressure on your portfolio. And also, each COLA that comes through should be worth more if you're starting off with a larger baseline.

2. Don't get too conservative with your investments

It's natural to want to unload some risk in your portfolio once you retire. But if you invest too conservatively, your portfolio may not manage to keep up with inflation.

While it's generally not the best idea to have 90% of your assets or more in stocks as a retiree, it may be a good idea to have, say, 60% of your portfolio in the stock market, or 50%. That way, you're not completely exposed to volatility, but a good portion of your assets may be set up to generate strong returns that help you maintain your buying power.

3. Be flexible with your spending and withdrawal strategy

A lot of people decide they're going to withdraw the same amount of money from their savings, regardless of market performance. If you stick to that approach, you may end up locking in big losses when the market is down. That could not only put you at risk of running out of money, but make it harder to keep up with rising costs in the long run.

A better idea? Be flexible with your spending, and withdraw less from your portfolio when your assets have gone down in value.

Also, be willing to adjust your spending during periods when inflation is particularly high. Prioritize your essentials and limit discretionary spending until things cool down.

Inflation is something every retiree needs to be mindful of. But that doesn't mean you have to fear it or let it mess with your senior years. The right strategy could help you beat inflation and enjoy retirement to the fullest.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

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View the "Social Security secrets" »

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