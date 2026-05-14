Worried About Inflation? This Common Retirement Withdrawal Strategy Might Be Too Risky for You

Key Points

The 4% rule says you can safely withdraw 4% of your savings in the first year of retirement.

This rule may not always work in prolonged periods of high inflation or if you expect a long retirement.

Be willing to adapt your withdrawal strategy as necessary rather than adhering to one strict rule.

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Saving enough for retirement is only half the battle. You also have to figure out how to make those savings last across a retirement that could last 30 years or more. That's easier said than done.

High inflation can create even greater challenges by forcing you to spend more than you expected. This can be devastating in the early days of your retirement. And it could be especially difficult if you rigidly adhere to the traditional advice about how much to withdraw from your retirement savings.

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The 4% rule may be too rigid for some retirees

The typical rule of thumb for retirement account withdrawals -- the 4% rule -- says you can take out 4% of your retirement savings in the first year of your retirement. Then, you adjust this amount annually for inflation. It's supposed to help your savings last at least 30 years, but that's not a guarantee.

The rule has held up during periods of high inflation, like the 1970s and 1980s, but that doesn't mean it's foolproof. A sustained period of high inflation could force you to take withdrawals when your portfolio's value is down, causing you to drain your savings more quickly than expected.

Those with long life expectancies may also find that the 4% rule isn't right for them. If you expect your retirement savings to last 35 years or more, you might need to withdraw a little less in your first year of retirement to ensure you can stretch your savings out over a longer period.

What you should do instead

It's fine to use the 4% rule as a baseline, but you may want to adjust your withdrawal strategy as you go, depending on inflation. For example, when inflation is high, you may want to withdraw less than the 4% rule suggests, if that's an option for you. This way, you're not selling more of your investments than you must to cover your costs.

Other people prefer to adapt their withdrawal strategy to their lifestyle rather than taking a fixed percentage of their portfolio's value. They might spend more when they're younger and more active, and then withdraw less as they age and stay closer to home.

There isn't one right answer here. Explore a few different withdrawal strategies until you find one that works for you. And don't be afraid to adapt along the way, if necessary. This will increase your odds of retiring comfortably more than rigidly adhering to any particular rule would.

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