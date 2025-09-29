Worried About Holiday Shopping Amid Tariffs? 4 Ways To Prepare This Fall

Fall just arrived, but many consumers are already concerned about holiday shopping amid tariffs.

According to Deloitte’s holiday retail survey, holiday retail sales are expected to rise this year, but at a slower pace compared to 2024. Retail sales are likely to increase between 2.9% and 3.4%, but e-commerce sales are projected to grow between 7% and 9% year-over-year.

Shoppers are still worried that gifts will be more expensive this holiday season, but we may not see the full impact this year. Marbue Brown, a consumer trends analyst, explained to CNBC that many retailers have already acquired the items they plan to put on shelves for the holiday season, or they’re already in transit.

If you started planning your holiday shopping, here are four ways to prepare this fall.

Shop Early

Consumers started their holiday shopping as early as July this year, according to Brian McCarth, a principal at Deloitte Consulting, per CNBC, citing nervousness about higher prices as a motivating factor.

By shopping early, experts said it allows you to spread your spending over several paychecks so you may not be as tempted to use your credit card, 2 News Oklahoma reported. It also gives you more time to find deals. The best deals are expected to happen before Black Friday, typically during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, Target Circle Week and Walmart sales in October.

Adjust Your Budget

A 2024 Experian survey found that nearly two-thirds (63%) of respondents reported spending too much during the holidays, while 68% stated that economic inflation impacted their shopping habits last year.

Without a budget, it’s easy to overspend and build up debt. It also helps you prioritize which gifts are the most important versus which are optional.

Compare Prices

Before you make a purchase, it pays to shop around and compare prices. Jim Wang, founder of personal finance resource WalletHacks.com, told AARP that it’s important to use price tracking tools to see how prices have changed at online stores, like Amazon, and see when they might be impacted by tariffs.

Look for Discounts

With tighter budgets this year, shoppers are more focused than ever on finding deals. According to Reuters, recent reports from PwC and Deloitte see shoppers hunting for deeper discounts and cutting back on discretionary spending.

AARP recommends checking deal sites, such as DealNews and Slickdeals, for daily roundups of discounts and setting up deal notifications for when a brand or products you’re interested in go on sale. Some retailers even offer discount codes for future purchases when you sign up for their emails.

