Worried About Dividend Cuts? Buy These 3 Dividend Stocks and Sleep Well At Night

Key Points

Realty Income offers a 5% yield and dependable monthly income.

Altria Group's core business can still fund its 5.8% dividend.

PepsiCo's balance sheet and diverse product offering anchor a hefty 4% dividend.

10 stocks we like better than Realty Income ›

When you expect your stocks to pay you for holding them, dividend cuts are your worst nightmare. Not only does a dividend cut mean you're losing that passive income, but the stock itself often tanks once a company announces the cut.

Fortunately, investors can avoid picking lousy dividend stocks by focusing on certain traits. An established track record of paying dividends and raising them helps, but it goes beyond that. Companies with safe dividends often operate recession-resistant business models, have healthy financials, and maintain a solid growth trajectory, so their dividends can continue to grow alongside profits.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Realty Income (NYSE: O), Altria Group (NYSE: MO), and PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) are top-notch dividend stocks that check all these boxes. Buy and hold them to get paid while sleeping well at night.

1. One of the market's most dependable real estate stocks

Realty Income is one of the world's top real estate investment trusts (REITs). It acquires and leases properties, paying most of its taxable income out to shareholders as non-qualified dividends. Realty Income specializes in single-tenant properties, typically leased to recession-resistant businesses such as grocery and convenience stores. It uses net leases, which place the burden of property taxes, insurance, and maintenance on the tenant.

That business model has made Realty Income a very dependable dividend stock. The company has increased its dividend at least once annually for over 30 years. That feat is especially impressive when you consider that Realty Income pays a monthly dividend, something most companies don't do. That high level of consistency demonstrates Realty Income's ability to navigate and endure adversity.

Realty Income's dividend still has plenty of financial breathing room. The payout ratio is approximately 73% of its guided 2026 funds from operations, the distributable cash flow that a REIT produces. Realty Income is a slow-and-steady business that has grown its dividend at a low-single-digit annualized rate since its IPO in the 1990s. That said, its 5% dividend yield makes the stock a strong choice for anyone seeking immediate dividend income they can count on.

2. This company continues to prove the doubters wrong

The smoking rate in the United States has declined for decades. Yet, Altria Group continues to pay investors more money each year. The tobacco giant is best known for selling Marlboro cigarettes in the U.S. Nicotine's notoriously addictive nature has made Altria a recession-proof business and enabled it to steadily raise its prices to offset the slow volume declines as Americans buy fewer cigarettes each year.

It's not clear whether that formula can work forever. For now, Altria's dividend remains strong. The company spends 81% of its cash flow on dividends, which isn't a major concern because Altria's business requires little investment. Even advertising is heavily restricted under modern tobacco laws. On top of that, Altria owns a multi-billion-dollar stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev, a chip it can cash in if needed.

Altria's business probably won't grow very quickly until it diversifies away from its core cigarette business. Still, analysts see Altria growing earnings by an average of 4% to 5% annually over the next three to five years. That's plenty of growth to continue inching that dividend higher. Plus, the stock's current 5.8% yield is the highest of the three on this list.

3. This food and beverage giant is dividend royalty

Although most people associate PepsiCo with its namesake soda, its Frito-Lay and Quaker Foods segments make it a global food and beverage juggernaut, with iconic brands such as Doritos, Lay's, and Gatorade, just to name a few. People almost assuredly buy at least one PepsiCo product with each trip to the grocery store. The basic need people have to eat and drink makes PepsiCo a very resilient business -- and a Dividend King with over 50 consecutive years of annual dividend increases.

Admittedly, PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is a tad high for comfort at 87% of cash flow over the past year. On the other hand, PepsiCo has $10.8 billion in cash on hand and an A+ credit rating with a stable outlook. Investors might see modest dividend increases while the company creates some breathing room for the dividend, but its fortress-like balance sheet makes a dividend cut highly unlikely.

PepsiCo has struggled somewhat in recent years as consumers backed away from spending on name brands. Fortunately, management has already adapted, and some recent acquisitions could help bolster its portfolio. Analysts expect annual earnings growth of 5% to 6% over the next three to five years, solid output for a stock offering a 4% dividend yield right now.

Should you buy stock in Realty Income right now?

Before you buy stock in Realty Income, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Realty Income wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $407,651!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,252,823!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 922% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 9, 2026.

Justin Pope has positions in PepsiCo. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Realty Income. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.